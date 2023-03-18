How many GTA Online Last Dose missions are there, and how to trigger them?

Some players struggle to trigger the five brand-new Last Dose missions in GTA Online. One must do each in chronological order, yet unlocking the first often perplexes some players. These are the requirements to partake in this new storyline act:

Complete First Dose 6 - Off the Rails.

Wait in a lobby for a few minutes until Dax contacts you about the new update.

The following list includes all the new Last Dose missions:

This is an Intervention

Unusual Suspects

FriedMind

Checking In

BDKD

This article will go into more depth regarding everything listed above.

There are five Last Dose missions in GTA Online: Here's how you trigger them

Assuming you have already completed The First Dose storyline, just log in to GTA Online and loiter around for a bit. Eventually, Dax will call you. He asks that you go to The Freakshop to discuss something with him while also highlighting that they have plenty of drugs.

From there, go to the yellow 'D' on the map near The Freakshop in East Vinewood. Enter the mission marker and press the button prompt shown on the top left of your screen to start This is an Intervention.

This is an Intervention

This is an Intervention promotional image (Image via Rockstar Games)

This Last Dose mission largely revolves around the player taking out NPCs attacking The Freakshop. Luchadora and Dax can provide some assistance, yet it's primarily up to the player to defeat everything.

A few helicopters will spawn and attack the player, so be prepared with ammo, snacks, and armor.

Unusual Suspects

Unusual Suspects promotional image (Image via Rockstar Games)

After completing a Last Dose mission, Dax will contact the player to let them know they can trigger the next one at The Freakshop. Return there to do Unusual Suspects, which is much easier than the previous mission.

You just need to defeat some gangs while sparing their leaders before going to a warehouse on Elysian Island to photograph some evidence.

FriedMind

FriedMind promotional image (Image via Rockstar Games)

After completing Unusual Suspects, GTA Online players can start FriedMind at The Freakshop. You just drive to a building full of guards in it to grab some intel and keys before entering the basement to take out more guards. Dr. Isiah Friedlander returns, and you will be tasked to return to The Freakshop.

Checking In

Checking In promotional image (Image via Rockstar Games)

Since you're already back at The Freakshop, you might as well start Checking In. You're tasked with entering a rehab clinic, but everything goes awry as some strange chemicals hit the GTA Online Protagonist. After experiencing a bizarre trip, it's time to head back to The Freakshop for the final Last Dose mission in GTA Online.

BDKD

BDKD promotional image (Image via Rockstar Games)

This mission involves the GTA Online Protagonist and Luchadora crashing into the back of a cargo plane. You just have to eliminate some guards and make it to Dr. Isiah Friendlander, who escapes. Get back on the ground and defend Dax from some law enforcement before driving a truck to The Freakshop.

That's the final Last Dose mission in GTA Online. Once you beat it, you can claim Dr. Isiah Friedlander's old Ocelot Virtue for free.

