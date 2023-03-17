GTA Online The Last Dose update's plot explained (Los Santos Drug Wars Part 2)

Rockstar Games released the final part of the Los Santos Drug Wars major DLC update in GTA Online yesterday, March 16, 2023. The Last Dose update concludes the events of a total of 11 Story Mode missions that covered the chaotic and brutal drug wars going on in Los Santos and Blaine County.

The second half of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC has a total of five missions. They begin with the kidnapping of an important side character and end with escaping the cops.

This article breaks down the entire plot of GTA Online's The Last Dose update.

Understanding The Last Dose update's plot in GTA Online

Events of The Last Dose storyline

After completing the First Dose missions in GTA Online, Dax calls the player and requests a meeting at The Freakshop for unspecified discussions. When they arrive, they are tasked with activating the first mission, which leads to a series of events.

In the first The Last Dose mission, This is an Intervention, the player walks into The Freakshop to discover Labrat, who is in an acid-induced state, and Dax arguing with him. Dax fires a rocket launcher, but it misses Labrat, and while he's arguing with Luchadora, some unidentified men in white coats kidnap Labrat.

The player, Dax, Luchadora, and the Fooliganz defend The Freakshop from waves of attackers.

In the next mission Unusual Suspects, Dax directs the player to search for clues about Labrat's whereabouts. The latter eliminate two groups of enemies, interrogate a boss, and discover a warehouse on Elysian Island where the white-coated kidnappers were seen. The player hacks the keypad and finds five clues confirming that the group worked for FriedMind Pharmaceutical Corporation.

In the third mission named FriedMind, the player uses the acquired access keycard to enter FriedMind's headquarters at the Eclipse Medical Tower in GTA Online. After fighting their way to the basement, they find Labrat tied to a chair and free him. They then escape with Labrat and Luchadora in an SUV.

In Checking In, which is the fourth mission, Dax advises that Friedlander is testing his new drug at Parsons Rehabilitation Center in Richman Glen, and the group goes there. During an infiltration attempt through the front door, a small explosion causes them to experience a hallucination, wherein they fight through four waves of enemies, culminating in a battle against clones of themselves.

In the final chapter of this series of missions in GTA Online, the group hijacks Friedlander's cargo plane as he is making his escape to South America with his new drug.

The player crashes a Velum 5-seater into the cargo bay and fights through the goons to the cockpit. Upon reaching the cockpit, they find that no one's flying the plane, and a sneaky Dr. Isiah Friedlander comes out of a delivery compartment wearing a parachute and escapes from the aircraft.

Overall, The Last Dose missions in GTA Online are action-packed, with the player fighting waves of enemies, discovering clues, and experiencing a drug-induced trip. They culminate in a dramatic hijacking of Friedlander's cargo plane.

Concluding the Last Dose storyline: What's the plot of the story?

Overall, the plot of the story involves the player teaming up with unique characters to confront a pharmaceutical corporation that is developing a wonder drug, and involves a lot of action-packed missions and battles against Friedlander's goons. It is a classic tale of good versus evil, David versus Goliath situation.

