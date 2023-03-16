How to earn 2x bonuses by playing First and Last Dose missions in GTA Online? (March 16 to March 29)

The much-awaited Last Dose DLC update has arrived in GTA Online. Since then, players have been involved in completing the missions to unlock amazing items, like the Ocelot Virtue.

Not only that, but just like every Thursday, Rockstar Games has multiplied rewards for certain events and missions this week. Players can earn 2x the rewards on completing both the First Dose and Last Dose missions starting March 16, 2023, till March 29, 2023.

Tez2 @TezFunz2



[March 16- 30]

3x GTA$ & RP

- Overtime Rumble



2x GTA$ & RP

- Sumo Remix



1.5x GTA$ & RP

- Fooligan Jobs



[March 16 - 30]

2x GTA$ & RP

- First & Last Dose Missions



2x Supplies

- Acid Lab Resupply Missions



1.5x Acid Production Speed Boost

#GTAOnline Bonuses[March 16- 30]3x GTA$ & RP- Overtime Rumble2x GTA$ & RP- Sumo Remix1.5x GTA$ & RP- Fooligan Jobs[March 16 - 30]2x GTA$ & RP- First & Last Dose Missions2x Supplies- Acid Lab Resupply Missions1.5x Acid Production Speed Boost Bonuses💸⏰[March 16- 30]3x GTA$ & RP- Overtime Rumble2x GTA$ & RP- Sumo Remix1.5x GTA$ & RP- Fooligan Jobs⏰[March 16 - 30]2x GTA$ & RP- First & Last Dose Missions2x Supplies- Acid Lab Resupply Missions1.5x Acid Production Speed Boost#GTAOnline

This article breaks down everything you need to know to receive double GTA$ and RP in the game.

GTA Online guide: Steps to earn 2x rewards from First Dose and Last Dose missions

As part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update, Rockstar Games has released a total of 11 Story Missions revolving around the drug wars scenario in Los Santos and Blaine County.

The First Dose set includes the following missions:

Welcome to the Troupe

Designated Driver

Fatal Incursion

Uncontrolled Substance

Make War not Love

Off the Rails

Apart from these first six missions in Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, five new were released today, March 16, 2023, as part of the Last Dose update:

This is an Intervention

Unusual Suspects

FriedMind

Checking In

BDKD

The story starts when players receive a call from Nervous Ron, summoning them to a bar in Blaine County. This is where they meet the Fooliganz, led by Dax, accompanied by Luchadora, Mutt, and later, Labrat.

As the story progresses, the Fooliganz and the players find themselves wrapped around in the world of the drug business, competing to generate more business, while making sure they stay alive.

The First Dose ended with them stealing an MTL Brickade 6x6 from Merryweather and turning that into an Acid Lab. Today, months since then, the Last Dose was released, which features the Fooliganz going against the powerful therapist/capitalist Dr. Isiah Friedlander and his evil conglomerate, FriedMind Pharmaceuticals.

Note: We do not wish to spoil the events of Last Dose, so we won't be mentioning how the story ends.

How to play First Dose and Last Dose missions in GTA Online

It has been many months since the First Dose missions were released in GTA Online. While their starting blip has disappeared from the map, players can still access them through Quick Jobs.

This is an option in the Settings menu, which helps them quickly join a job and perform it. Just like any other races, TDMs, and CTFs, they can also play the First Dose missions from the Quick Job list. They can either host their own First Dose missions or join another host's lobby.

Considering the Last Dose missions, players just need to enter GTA Online and wait for a few minutes before they receive a call from Dax, calling them to the Freakshop. This is where the first Last Dose mission will start, and then eventually, they can finish the entire five sets.

Starting March 16, 2023, players will be able to earn 2x cash and RP in GTA Online for the next two weeks. They generally earn up to a few thousand dollars for every mission, but it will be doubled till March 29, 2023.

Poll : Have you already tried the newest Last Dose missions in GTA Online? Yes. Already! Haven't yet. 0 votes