GTA Online The Last Dose update for PS4 and Xbox One: Download size, new features, and more

Rockstar Games has just officially released one of the most highly awaited updates for GTA Online. The Last Dose will wrap up the long-running Los Santos Drug Wars DLC that was introduced as the winter DLC last year. Players will be going up against a triumphant Dr. Isiah Friedlander and his narcotics firm, FriedMind Therapeutics, with the Fooliganz on their side.

The update is now live on all gaming platforms - PC, PlayStation 4/5, and Xbox One/Series X|S.

Everything to know about GTA Online's latest DLC update, The Last Dose

Tez2 @TezFunz2

New vehicle

- Eudora ($1,250,000)



‍♂️Last Dose Missions are live



Receive Dr. Friedlander's Virtue as a gift by completing both First Dose and Last Dose missions as a host.



Cardigan Shirts & Designer Jeans Clothing available

#GTAOnline [Mar 16 -23]New vehicle- Eudora ($1,250,000)‍♂️Last Dose Missions are liveReceive Dr. Friedlander's Virtue as a gift by completing both First Dose and Last Dose missions as a host.Cardigan Shirts & Designer Jeans Clothing available [Mar 16 -23]🚗New vehicle- Eudora ($1,250,000) 🏃‍♂️Last Dose Missions are live🆓Receive Dr. Friedlander's Virtue as a gift by completing both First Dose and Last Dose missions as a host.🆕Cardigan Shirts & Designer Jeans Clothing available#GTAOnline https://t.co/q2qLVQw2Ge

Los Santos Drug Wars was released on December 13, 2022, and players quickly discovered that the six First Dose missions were just half the story. A second installment was imminent, and Rockstar Games released it officially earlier today. PS4 and

Even though the DLC is packed with new content, there is no hefty download file this time around since all of it was already present in the game files, added with last year's winter DLC. Rockstar Games just unlocked it for the playerbase at the scheduled release time.

Cutscenes from The Last Dose DLC update were leaked way ahead of time, just days after Los Santos Drug Wars went live, for this very reason. GTA data miners were able to scour through the game files and reveal much of the upcoming content. This is also how drip feed vehicles are revealed months before their official inclusion in the game.

Fresh content added to GTA Online via the new update

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Prize Ride - Brawler (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 3 days in row)



Luxury Showcase - Tyrant, X80 Proto



Simeon Showroom - Eudora, Coquette D10, Toros, Bullet and Ruston

#GTAOnline Podium - Infernus ClassicPrize Ride - Brawler (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 3 days in row)Luxury Showcase - Tyrant, X80 ProtoSimeon Showroom - Eudora, Coquette D10, Toros, Bullet and Ruston Podium - Infernus ClassicPrize Ride - Brawler (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 3 days in row)Luxury Showcase - Tyrant, X80 ProtoSimeon Showroom - Eudora, Coquette D10, Toros, Bullet and Ruston#GTAOnline https://t.co/M7FFyahPU9

The Pegassi Infernus Classic has been selected as the podium vehicle this week. Aside from that, Brawler is the Prize Ride vehicle, and Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport will have Toros, Bullet, Ruston, and Coquette D10 at varying discounted rates.

Two of the final three remaining drip feed cars, Willard Eudora and Ocelot Virtue, have also finally seen the light of day in GTA Online. Players can head over to Southern San Andreas Super Autos and lay their claim on Willard Eudora for $1,250,000.

However, players are advised against heading onto Legendary Motorsport and purchasing the Imani Tech supercar, Ocelot Virtue, for $2,980,000. This is because, once all five missions of The Last Dose DLC have been completed, the Ocelot Virtue will become available for absolutely no cost to players in-game.

New cardigan shirts and designer jeans have also been added to the game's catalog of apparel. There are major bonuses and discounts available on a plethora of missions, commodities and challenges, some through March 22 and others through March 29, 2023. For more information, players can check out this article.

Poll : 0 votes