How to unlock the new Last Dose missions in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars

The most recent weekly update in GTA Online has finally added The Last Dose chapter to the online multiplayer game, allowing players to engage in its exciting missions. Rockstar Games released the update at around 3:00 pm IST and added five new story-based contact missions to the game.

While the new missions are available to all players across all platforms, some are having difficulty accessing them. Strangely, Rockstar Games hasn’t released an official Newswire about this update yet, making it even more complicated.

This article will explain how to unlock the new Last Dose missions in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars saga.

Steps to unlock The Last Dose missions in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars

Before starting, players must ensure that they have installed the most recent patch update in GTA Online and have completed all the previous First Dose missions. If you haven't completed the First Dose chapter, you won't be able to access the Last Dose missions immediately.

Once everything is set up, follow the below-mentioned steps to play the Last Dose missions in the game:

Log into GTA Online. Continue to stay in the free roam mode for a few minutes. During this time, you can either be inside your apartment or out on the streets. However, no activities should be undertaken that may result in the blocking of calls and notifications. After a few minutes, you will get a phone call from Dax inviting you to the Freakshop. Head to the Freakshop to access the first mission in the Last Dose series.

Players are advised to wait until Dax makes a phone call as it unlocks the newly added missions in the game. If you engage in other activities, the call may not come through, eventually delaying the missions’ availability.

Following this phone call, you will notice a yellow D mark on the map located outside the Freakshop. Some GTA Online players have reported that the D mark has disappeared from both maps. In this case, wait for a few more minutes until you receive Dax’s call.

If you've never played the First Dose missions, you’ll get to play the First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe mission. After completing all six missions and establishing the Acid Lab, you'll then be able to access the new Last Dose missions.

List of missions in The Last Dose series

- This is an Intervention

- Unusual Suspects

- FriedMind

- Checking In

- BDKD

Rockstar Games has added five brand new missions as part of The Last Dose update. These missions will continue in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars saga and will eventually conclude this chapter with the final mission. The new missions are as follows:

Furthermore, the developers are providing exclusive rewards with each mission, the most notable of which is the new Ocelot Virtue electric vehicle, which players can obtain for free by completing the BDKD mission.

