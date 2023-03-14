5 upcoming things in the GTA Online The Last Dose update worth waiting for

The Last Dose DLC update is one of the recent most eagerly anticipated additions to GTA Online. Rockstar Games officially teased the DLC with the weekly update on March 9, 2023, and it hyped fans even more than before. The gaming studio also published a teaser depicting many aspects of the upcoming update.

While fans await the conclusion of the First Dose chapter, Rockstar Games has teased even more elements that will be added to the Los Santos Drug Wars saga. This article will review five upcoming features in The Last Dose update that GTA Online players should know.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Vehicles, missions, character reveals, and two other things that GTA Online players should look for in The Last Dose update

1) Last Dose missions

The Last Dose series missions are the first and most significant aspect of The Last Dose update in the Los Santos Drug Wars saga. These new story-based missions will be released with the weekly update on March 16, 2023. Rockstar Games described the chapter as follows:

“The saga of GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars reaches its eye-popping conclusion with an explosion of hallucinations, kidnapping, and revenge in The Last Dose.”

According to the studio, Last Dose will have five missions that will wrap up the tale of drug trade wars in Los Santos and Blaine County. Players are looking forward to the "mind-bending and twisted finale" assured by Rockstar in its announcement.

2) Dr. Isiah Friedlander

Although this was unexpected, The Last Dose update will bring back Dr. Isiah Friedlander to the franchise again. Dr. Friedlander was the therapist of Grand Theft Auto 5's protagonist Michael De Santa. He was assumed to be dead by everyone in the story mode; however, Rockstar Games will bring him back to GTA Online this Thursday.

While he is already evil in the base game, the multiplayer option reveals his other side, where he becomes a full-fledged crook and drug mafia. He will clash with the players and the Fooliganz group as the Acid Lab business competes directly with his illegal pharmaceutical firm.

3) Ocelot Virtue

The Ocelot Virtue is the first vehicle revealed by Rockstar Games in The Last Dose announcement video. It will be an electric vehicle in GTA Online capable of outperforming many of the game's current racing cars. While the gaming studio has been teasing the vehicle in Stash Houses for the past few weeks, it will eventually be added to the game this Thursday.

It has an aerodynamic design and a lowered stance. Many insiders also claim that the vehicle will have Imani Tech features, which, if true, will make it one of the best defensive cars in GTA Online. The Virtue is rumored to have a base price of $2,980,000 on the Legendary Motorsport website.

4) Karin Boor

The Karin Boor is another unreleased drip-feed car that will be added to GTA Online with The Last Dose update. It is modeled on the real-life second-generation Subaru BRAT and has two seats, off-road capabilities, and a cargo bed. While Boor's standard form is boxy, the teaser video suggests it will be highly customizable.

The engine model is unidentified, but it will have a four-speed transmission box and an all-wheel drive layout. The Southern San Andreas Super Autos website will sell the Boor for $1,280,000.

5) New random events

floorball @Fluuffball Upcoming Merryweather Convoy Event. Steal the truck and deliver it to your bunker to gain supplies. Alternatively if you don't own a bunker you'll be tasked to deliver the supplies to an Ammu-Nation for a monetary reward. #GTAOnline Upcoming Merryweather Convoy Event. Steal the truck and deliver it to your bunker to gain supplies. Alternatively if you don't own a bunker you'll be tasked to deliver the supplies to an Ammu-Nation for a monetary reward. #GTAOnline https://t.co/jcLqQhHFi8

The Last Dose update also includes two new free-roam random activities in GTA Online. Insiders had previously revealed that the Merryweather Convoy Event and Free Air-Freight Cargo rewards would be added to the game.

While the Merryweather Convoy will be a daily event, Free Air-Freight Cargo is a one-time occurrence. These are yet to be added to the game and have a better chance of being released with the next update.

