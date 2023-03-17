Where to find all clues in GTA Online Unusual Suspects and FriedMind Last Dose missions

Two Last Dose missions might trouble GTA Online players regarding a certain part where they have to find clues. Unusual Suspects and FriedMind are the second and third missions within a new storyline act released in the latest update. Some players can complete them without a problem, but those reading this guide most likely cannot.

This article will start with the clue in Unusual Suspects that gamers will go after they find the large warehouse on Elysian Island and complete the hack there. Subsequently, gamers will get an objective stating:

"Search for clues about Labrat's kidnappers."

The player just needs to take photos of five particular spots inside the warehouse, which will be detailed below.

All clue locations in GTA Online's Unusual Suspects and FriedMind Last Dose missions

Here are the clues and their locations for Last Dose - Unusual Suspects in GTA Online:

Bulletin board with photos of the Fooliganz: Northeast section of the warehouse

Northeast section of the warehouse Crate with supplies in it: Northern section of the warehouse near the middle

Northern section of the warehouse near the middle Crafting bench with a box and keycard on it: Northwestern section of the warehouse

Northwestern section of the warehouse A bunch of crates with weapons: South of the crafting bench from the previous step

South of the crafting bench from the previous step White clipboard on a red drawer: Southwest of the crates with weapons in it from the previous step

Take a picture of all these clues to progress to the next step in Last Dose - Unusual Suspects. Keep in mind that those who get near any of the listed objects will receive a message stating:

"Bring up your phone with [button command to bring up phone] and select the Snapmatic app to use the camera or turn on Quick Launch in the Snapmatic settingsand double tap [button command to bring up phone] to bring up the phone camera immediately."

After you photograph all clues in Unusual Suspects, you need to grab the keycard you took a snapshot of and then leave Elysian Island.

Search for a clue to locate Labrat (FriedMind)

This is where players can find the intel (Image via RandomWeirdThings 248)

After you complete the "Go to the top floor" section of FriedMind, you will be tasked with the following objective:

"Search for a clue to locate Labrat."

The clipboard in the northwestern room is what you need to find. GTA Online players who get near it will see a prompt stating that they can grab it. Press the relevant button for your platform to finish this section of Last Dose - FriedMind.

Those who get close to its location should see a green minimap icon appear, making the clipboard even easier to spot.

The keys are also unmarked unless the player gets near them (Image via RandomWeirdThings 248)

GTA Online players must also find some keys in Last Dose - FriedMind. These can be found in the southern room on some counters near various chemicals. Gamers who get near it will see a green icon appear on the minimap, indicating where the keys can be found.

Use those items to go to the basement to take out some more henchmen. Afterward, a cutscene with Dr. Isiah Friedlander will play. From there, take Labrat back to The Freakshop to complete this Last Dose mission in GTA Online.

