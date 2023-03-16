How to complete Unusual Suspects Last Dose mission in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars

Unusual Suspects is the second mission in the Last Dose mission series within GTA Online's latest Los Santos Drug Wars update. If done correctly and with a thorough understanding of every detail, this particular mission isn't very hard to complete.

This how-to guide should help both beginners as well as expert GTA gamers in finishing this mission without many issues and covers every objective and step required to complete it.

GTA Online guide: How to complete Last Dose 2 - Unusual Suspects mission

Before you can even access GTA Online's Last Dose 2 - Unusual Suspects, you must complete the first mission, This is an Intervention. A few minutes after completing this mission, you'll receive another call from Dax, informing you that you need to head back to the Freakshop and figure out who kidnapped his personal physician, Labrat.

Unusual Suspects Mission loading screen in GTA Online (Image via GTA Series Videos/YouTube)

After reaching the Freakshop's location, you must walk into the yellow marker to begin this mission. Here are the mission objectives:

Go to a hideout and find a suspect

Take out The Lost/Take out the hippies

Go to the boss

Go to Elysian Island

Hack a keypad to open the warehouse doors

Enter the warehouse

Search for clues about Labrat's kidnappers

Collect the keycard

Finding a suspect from any one of the two hideouts

You'll be provided with the locations of the two hideouts, marked as "A" and "B" on the map. You can head to either one of these locations, where you must eliminate all of the Lost MC/Hippies gang members without killing the leader. Once you've done this, the leader will be ready to speak to you about the whereabouts of Labrat in GTA Online.

Since there are two options, you may go to the wrong location first, so you'll need to visit the other hideout and proceed with the mission.

Visiting the boss

After you fail to find the boss, Dax advises you to go to a certain location where they can find the boss. After killing all of the members there, you'll finally locate the boss and you must call Dax to talk.

This boss NPC will tell you that Labrat was taken to Elysian Island, where the "white-coated" guys are located.

Finding the warehouse in Elysian Island

Next, you must head to Elysian Island, where Dax tells you to locate a specific warehouse in the entire area. This warehouse can easily be found in the vicinity of this area and upon reaching its location, two green-colored keypad icons will pop up on your mini-map.

After hacking either of these keypads, the warehouse doors will open up and you must search for clues about Labrat's kidnappers. Upon searching the warehouse, you'll find clues including a shipment of arms and a FriedMind Therapeutics keycard lying on a table.

During this search, FriedMind's goons will attack you. After collecting all of the required evidence, you must leave Elysian Island to complete this mission.

Poll : 0 votes