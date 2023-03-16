New GTA Online The Last Dose upcoming drip-feed content leaked so far

Much of the leaked drip-feed content for GTA Online's The Last Dose primarily involves new missions and vehicles. For those out of the loop, this update will launch on March 16, 2023. Weekly updates tend to happen around 10 am GMT, possibly when The Last Dose is available to players.

There are three vehicles left to be released by the time the new update comes out:

Ocelot Virtue

Willard Eudora

Karin Boor

The actual missions and their associated cutscenes have also been leaked. The content will be available at launch when the new update comes out this week.

GTA Online The Last Dose leaked content

The main leaked content that some GTA Online players may wish to see are cutscenes for The Last Dose. While the missions haven't been revealed yet, most cutscenes have already been displayed.

The above YouTube video shows all of the currently leaked cutscenes. Here is a summary of the content:

Labrat balances a pineapple on his head, and Dax aims a rocket at him.

Some men kidnap Labrat.

The Fooliganz rescue him, and Dr. Isiah Friedlander shows up.

The GTA Online protagonist breaks down a door, and a puff of mysterious chemicals hits them.

Another cutscene shows the player operating a plane, crashing into the back of a much larger airplane.

Dr. Isiah Friedlander escapes.

The Fooliganz steal some products and defend themselves from some cops.

The following video is another leaked segment that appears in an upcoming mission:

Dr. Isiah Friedlander will psychoanalyze the protagonist in one of the missions. The full context hasn't been revealed yet, but his entire dialog can be seen in the above video. It is worth mentioning that GTA Online players who complete every mission associated with The Last Dose will get a free Ocelot Virtue.

This freebie will be similar to English Dave's free BF Weevil in that the player has to pick it up from a location on the map, which will be marked on the map.

Drip-feed vehicles to be released in GTA Online

The Ocelot Virtue is available for free (Image via Rockstar Games)

Ocelot Virtue

Price: $2,980,000

Trade Price: $2,235,000

Vehicle Class: Super

The Ocelot Virtue is an electric hypercar. Since it's a free reward for completing all of The Last Dose missions, it makes sense for players to purchase it soon. The vehicle features Imani Tech, meaning players can equip it with a Missile Lock-On Jammer or a Remote Control Unit.

The Willard Eudora may also debut soon (Image via Rockstar Games)

Willard Eudora

Price: $1,250,000

Vehicle Class: Muscle

The Willard Eudora does not have a Trade Price, a feat it shares with the unreleased Karin Boor. Players should know that the former is based on the 1960 Buick. Its Downtown Cab Co. livery was made available to players by completing 10 Stunt Jumps while carrying out Taxi Work missions.

The Karin Boor is the last unreleased car to discuss(Image via Rockstar Games)

Karin Boor

Price: $1,280,000

Vehicle Class: Off-Road

The Karin Boor is another unreleased vehicle based on the Subaru BRAT (a second-generation vehicle). However, there is no timetable for when the Karin Boor or the Willard Eudora will be released.

