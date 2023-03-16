List of new things added to GTA Online as part of The Last Dose update

GTA Online's The Last Dose update has finally been released, and with it, a slew of new content for players to enjoy. The missions are one thing, yet there are more things added to the latest update worth mentioning below. Here is a list of what's new:
- The Last Dose missions
- The Last Dose event
- Ocelot Virtue
- Willard Eudora
- New clothes
- Updated GTA+ benefits
- A new event week
This article will cover all of this content for the reader's convenience. Some of it is permanent, while others are only around for a limited time.
GTA Online The Last Dose update: New vehicles, rewards, clothes, and more additions
First and foremost, the most anticipated addition to this GTA Online update was the set of The Last Dose missions. Here is a list of them:
- This is an Intervention
- Unusual Suspects
- FriedMind
- Checking In
- BDKD
Players who complete all these missions will get the brand-new Ocelot Virtue for free. This update also includes several freebies associated with these quests, which consist of the following:
- Floral Güffy Pool Sliders: Complete This is an Intervention.
- Black Enema Flourish Ski mask: Resupply an Acid Lab and do a Sell Mission.
- Teal Enema Flourish Ski mask: Complete a Stash House once.
- Lime Leopard Slab cap & Canvas Shoes: Beat all The Last Dose missions.
GTA Online players can get these free new rewards through March 29, 2023. These items will be delivered to their accounts within 10 days of completing their associated tasks.
New vehicles
The Ocelot Virtue is the first of the two new cars introduced in GTA Online's latest update. It's a supercar that normally costs $2,980,000, but players can get it for free if they complete all of the new missions (along with the Friedmind livery). Alternatively, GTA+ members can buy it for $0 at Legendary Motorsport.
This car has Imani Tech upgrades, which makes it quite useful for a free vehicle.
Up next is the Willard Eudora. It's a new limited-time-only Muscle car that will disappear after March 29, 2023. Players who want it will need to pay $1,250,000 to get it. Rockstar Games has not confirmed when it will ever return.
New clothes
Rockstar Games has released some new clothes in GTA Online and they're described as "new cardigans and wide designer jeans." An example of the latest apparel can be seen in the above image. All retailers will have these additions under the Tops and Designer Jeans categories.
New GTA+ benefits
Here is what is being offered in GTA+ from March 16 through April 12, 2023:
- $500,000
- Shark Cards+
- Free Ocelot Virtue
- Exclusive Jackal Racing and Ocelot Racing liveries
- Free Agency Vehicle Workshop
- Several new free clothes
- Free Taxi Fast Travel
- Gun Van is always marked on the map
- Free Vehicle Requests
- Free CEO/VIP Abilities
GTA Online players who are already members will automatically have their subscriptions renewed.
New weekly update
Finally, the new weekly update is out. Apart from The Last Dose missions and everything else that has been previously mentioned, here's what else is new:
- 1.5x cash and RP on Fooligan Jobs
- Double Supplies on Acid Lab Resupply Missions
- 1.5x Acid Production Speed
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Eudora, Coquette D10, Toros, Bullet, and Ruston
- Luxury Autos: Tyrant and X80 Proto
- Infernus Classic is available on the Lucky Wheel this week
- Brawler is available as the Prize Ride Challenge for those who are in the top 3 for Pursuit Races on three separate days
- Test Track: Penumbra FF, Beater Dukes, and Taipan
- Premium Test Ride: Deveste Eight
- 2x cash and RP on Sumo (Remix)
- 3x cash and RP on Overtime Rumble
Here are the new discounts in GTA Online that are valid for this week only:
- All Body and Armor are 30% off
- Weaponized Tampa is 25% off
- Taipan is 25% off
- Tyrant is 25% off
- Miljet is 25% off
- Ruston is 50% off
- Beater Dukes is 50% off
- Sea Sparrow is 50% off
- Heavy Rifle is 25% off in the Gun Van
That concludes everything that's new in GTA Online's The Last Dose update.
