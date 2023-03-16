List of new things added to GTA Online as part of The Last Dose update

GTA Online's The Last Dose update has finally been released, and with it, a slew of new content for players to enjoy. The missions are one thing, yet there are more things added to the latest update worth mentioning below. Here is a list of what's new:

The Last Dose missions

The Last Dose event

Ocelot Virtue

Willard Eudora

New clothes

Updated GTA+ benefits

A new event week

This article will cover all of this content for the reader's convenience. Some of it is permanent, while others are only around for a limited time.

GTA Online The Last Dose update: New vehicles, rewards, clothes, and more additions

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Play now: Los Santos Drug Wars reaches its explosive finale in The Last Dose, with five new missions leading you down an action-packed rabbit hole in the culmination of this two-part story.Play now: rsg.ms/92a9363 Los Santos Drug Wars reaches its explosive finale in The Last Dose, with five new missions leading you down an action-packed rabbit hole in the culmination of this two-part story.Play now: rsg.ms/92a9363 https://t.co/UWW7jqju8m

First and foremost, the most anticipated addition to this GTA Online update was the set of The Last Dose missions. Here is a list of them:

This is an Intervention

Unusual Suspects

FriedMind

Checking In

BDKD

Players who complete all these missions will get the brand-new Ocelot Virtue for free. This update also includes several freebies associated with these quests, which consist of the following:

Floral Güffy Pool Sliders: Complete This is an Intervention.

Complete This is an Intervention. Black Enema Flourish Ski mask: Resupply an Acid Lab and do a Sell Mission.

Resupply an Acid Lab and do a Sell Mission. Teal Enema Flourish Ski mask: Complete a Stash House once.

Complete a Stash House once. Lime Leopard Slab cap & Canvas Shoes: Beat all The Last Dose missions.

GTA Online players can get these free new rewards through March 29, 2023. These items will be delivered to their accounts within 10 days of completing their associated tasks.

New vehicles

The new Ocelot Virtue (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Ocelot Virtue is the first of the two new cars introduced in GTA Online's latest update. It's a supercar that normally costs $2,980,000, but players can get it for free if they complete all of the new missions (along with the Friedmind livery). Alternatively, GTA+ members can buy it for $0 at Legendary Motorsport.

This car has Imani Tech upgrades, which makes it quite useful for a free vehicle.

The new Willard Eudora (Image via Rockstar Games)

Up next is the Willard Eudora. It's a new limited-time-only Muscle car that will disappear after March 29, 2023. Players who want it will need to pay $1,250,000 to get it. Rockstar Games has not confirmed when it will ever return.

New clothes

Examples of the new clothes (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has released some new clothes in GTA Online and they're described as "new cardigans and wide designer jeans." An example of the latest apparel can be seen in the above image. All retailers will have these additions under the Tops and Designer Jeans categories.

New GTA+ benefits

One of the new exclusive liveries (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is what is being offered in GTA+ from March 16 through April 12, 2023:

$500,000

Shark Cards+

Free Ocelot Virtue

Exclusive Jackal Racing and Ocelot Racing liveries

Free Agency Vehicle Workshop

Several new free clothes

Free Taxi Fast Travel

Gun Van is always marked on the map

Free Vehicle Requests

Free CEO/VIP Abilities

GTA Online players who are already members will automatically have their subscriptions renewed.

New weekly update

There's more to this update than just helping out Dax and friends (Image via Rockstar Games)

Finally, the new weekly update is out. Apart from The Last Dose missions and everything else that has been previously mentioned, here's what else is new:

1.5x cash and RP on Fooligan Jobs

Double Supplies on Acid Lab Resupply Missions

1.5x Acid Production Speed

Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Eudora, Coquette D10, Toros, Bullet, and Ruston

Luxury Autos: Tyrant and X80 Proto

Infernus Classic is available on the Lucky Wheel this week

Brawler is available as the Prize Ride Challenge for those who are in the top 3 for Pursuit Races on three separate days

Test Track: Penumbra FF, Beater Dukes, and Taipan

Premium Test Ride: Deveste Eight

2x cash and RP on Sumo (Remix)

3x cash and RP on Overtime Rumble

Here are the new discounts in GTA Online that are valid for this week only:

All Body and Armor are 30% off

Weaponized Tampa is 25% off

Taipan is 25% off

Tyrant is 25% off

Miljet is 25% off

Ruston is 50% off

Beater Dukes is 50% off

Sea Sparrow is 50% off

Heavy Rifle is 25% off in the Gun Van

That concludes everything that's new in GTA Online's The Last Dose update.

