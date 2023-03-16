Create

GTA Online weekly update for March 16-22, 2023, released

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Mar 16, 2023 17:05 IST
A brief about the new GTA Online weekly update released today for March 16-22, 2023. (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online’s The Last Dose DLC kicked off today, March 16, with a brand new weekly update, adding tons of drip-feed content as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. A set of new missions is now available, continuing the story of Dax and the Fooliganz. Rockstar has also added both Ocelot Virtue and Willard Eudora cars, alongside many other exciting bonuses this week.

Players can earn 3x bonuses by playing Overtime Rumble Adversary Mode and double the rewards on both First and Last Dose missions. Dax is also giving 50% more cash to anyone helping him in Fooligan Jobs this week. Car enthusiasts can collect a new batch of showroom cars and claim up to 50% discount on select vehicles.

There’s a lot to do in the game this week, and this article will share everything new that arrived with the latest GTA Online weekly update.

New GTA Online weekly update event is live today (March 16 to March 22)

[Mar 16 -23]🚗New vehicle- Eudora ($1,250,000) 🏃‍♂️Last Dose Missions are live🆓Receive Dr. Friedlander's Virtue as a gift by completing both First Dose and Last Dose missions as a host.🆕Cardigan Shirts & Designer Jeans Clothing available#GTAOnline https://t.co/q2qLVQw2Ge

New vehicles added

  • Ocelot Virtue
  • Willard Eudora

New Last Dose missions

  • This is an Intervention
  • FriedMind
  • BDKD
  • Unusual Suspects
  • Checking In

New clothing items

  • Cardigan Shirts
  • Designer Jeans

3x cash and RP (Till March 29)

  • Overtime Rumble

2x cash and RP (Till March 29)

  • First & Last Dose Missions
2x cash and RP

  • Sumo Remix

2x supplies

  • Acid Lab Resupply Missions
  • 1.5x cash and RP
  • Fooligan Jobs

1.5x boost

  • Acid Production Speed

Players can unlock the Ocelot Virtue car for free by completing both First Dose and Last Dose missions as hosts.

New showroom cars in GTA Online this week (March 16 to March 22)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

  • Hijak Ruston
  • Vapid Bullet
  • Invetero Coquette D10
  • Willard Eudora
  • Pegassi Toros

Luxury Autos Showroom

  • Överflöd Tyrant
  • Grotti X80 Proto

Prize Ride Challenge

  • Coil Brawler

Podium Vehicle

  • Pegassi Infernus Classic

Available Time Trials for the week

  • HSW Time Trial – Textile City
  • RC Time Trial – Vespucci Beach
  • Time Trial – Grove Street

HSW Test Vehicle (Only available for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S users)

  • Principe Deveste Eight

New batch of Test Track Vehicles available this week

  • Imponte Beater Dukes
  • Cheval Taipan
  • Maibatsu Penumbra FF

List of GTA Online discounts, rewards, and Gun Van items on sale this week (March 16 – March 22)

50% off

  • Hijak Ruston
  • Imponte Beater Dukes
  • Sea Sparrow

30% off

  • Brickade 6×6 ($1,015,000)
  • Acid Lab Install Equipment
  • All ammo (Including Mk II)
  • Body Armor

25% off

  • Declasse Weaponized Tampa ($1,581,038 - $1,188,750)
  • Överflöd Tyrant ($1,886,250)
  • Cheval Taipan ($1,485,000)
  • Buckingham Miljet ($1,275,000)

New GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars: The Last Dose Rewards are now available (March 16 to March 29)

Rockstar has added a new set of rewards with the latest GTA Online weekly update. Players can now claim the following items for free after completing an objective until March 29, 2023:

Floral Guffy Pool Sliders – Complete the first Last Dose mission.

Enema Flourish Ski Mask – Complete an Acid Lab Sell Mission.

Teal Enema Flourish Ski Mask – Complete a Stash House.

Lime Leopard Slab Cap and Canvas Shoes – Complete all Last Dose missions.

GTA+ members can also claim two brand new liveries for the Ocelot Virtue, along with many other exclusive items this month.

