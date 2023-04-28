5 useful tips to complete all GTA Online Last Dose missions on Hard Mode

GTA Online's Last Dose missions are now available in Hard Mode. Some players might want tips on how to beat them all, especially if they seek new limited-time cosmetics. You must complete everything if you plan on obtaining all the new clothes. Unsurprisingly, these jobs are now much tougher with the new difficulty setting. This listicle will include some advice on how to complete them all.

Some tips might seem obvious, while others could be more nuanced. Either way, the following information should be helpful to casual players who really need help beating all of GTA Online's Last Dose missions on Hard Mode.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five tips to beat GTA Online's Last Dose missions on Hard Mode easily

1) Stock up on snacks

If you want to have an easy time with the Last Dose missions on Hard Mode, you should stock up on snacks. GTA Online players can get free snacks by doing one of the following:

Talking to their Office Assistant

Using the Arcade Bar

Interacting with the Kosatka kitchen

Speaking to the Facilities clerk

If these options aren't available to you, just buy plenty of snacks from a convenience store. You can then eat them when you're low on health, either through the Weapon Wheel shortcut or the Interaction Menu.

2) Always take advantage of cover

An example of a player using cover in Checking In (Image via RandomWeirdThings 248)

One of the objectives for the Hard Mode event states:

"Complete Checking In on Hard difficulty without dying to earn the Black VDG Cardigan and Black VDG Wide Designer Jeans."

Snacks and armor can go a long way to keep a person alive, but poor positioning will still get a player Wasted in no time. There are plenty of walls near the clinic in Checking In, so use them to avoid getting sprayed by hordes of random enemies you'll fight there in this GTA Online job.

Likewise, using the cover system in any other mission should make them pretty easy for the player. It's not like GTA Online gives you Team Lives on this difficulty.

3) You can leave the truck in BDKD and get rid of the Wanted Level

You don't want to see this message (Image via GTA Wiki)

The last part of Last Dose BDKD can be annoying, especially on Hard Mode. You're supposed to drive a truck that can easily get destroyed to The Freakshop, but the cops are after you. One could try to escape the cops in this vehicle, but there is an easier way.

Just park the truck somewhere near a road and either call the Mechanic or use a nearby car to escape from law enforcement before returning to Dax in the mission vehicle. This tip is merely for those who keep getting the truck destroyed.

4) Get friends to help you out

You can always have friends help you against Dr. Isiah Friedlander's minions (Image via Rockstar Games)

Last Dose missions can be done between one to four players in GTA Online, even in Hard Mode. If you're struggling to clear any of them solo, try to get a buddy to help you out. Ideally, that player should be skilled enough to carry you and not be an anchor that makes the jobs even harder.

Unfortunately, this option isn't available to solo players. Many randoms are infamously bad in GTA Online, so it's best to stick with the other tips in that case.

5) Don't play while tilted

It's just a game, after all (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you're struggling with a Last Dose mission on Hard Mode, just take a break. The event lasts through May 17, 2023, meaning you should be in no hurry to beat all the jobs. Playing while frustrated will likely only lead to you failing more often, making you more annoyed.

It's not like you have to take a long break, either. A simple five-minute pause while doing some stretches and clearing your mind should be enough to get you back in the game.

Poll : 0 votes