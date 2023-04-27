All GTA Online Hard Mode Event rewards for Last Dose Missions (April 27 - May 17)

A highlight of this week's update in GTA Online is The Last Dose Hard Mode Event. It's similar in nature to the content the First Dose missions got when they received their own increased difficulty settings. Basically, players can now get extra rewards for completing certain The Last Dose missions in Hard Mode. However, this offer only lasts from April 27 to May 17, 2023.

This article will highlight all known rewards that Rockstar Games revealed in its official Newswire post. On a related note, GTA Series Videos — a leaker — unveiled the appearance of these items since Rockstar Games hadn't. Let's start with the event details and how players could obtain some of the new rewards.

GTA Online Last Dose Hard Mode Event details: Dates and all rewards

Dial up the difficulty to earn extra rewards and rare collectibles in The Last Dose Hard Mode Event, a special challenge now running through May 17 in GTA Online.

GTA Online's Last Dose Hard Mode Event lasts from April 27 to May 17, 2023, and here are the rewards you could get from it:

Pink and Lime SC Coin Wraps: Complete This is an Intervention in Hard Mode.

Complete This is an Intervention in Hard Mode. Classic DS Tiger Embroidered Designer Jeans: Complete Unusual Suspects in Hard Mode.

Complete Unusual Suspects in Hard Mode. Black VDG Cardigan and Black VDG Designer Jeans: Complete Checking In in Hard Mode without getting Wasted.

Complete Checking In in Hard Mode without getting Wasted. "A finish for the Micro SMG": Complete all Last Dose missions in Hard Mode.

Rockstar Games never specified the name of the finish that the Micro SMG can have. Here is a list of all Last Dose missions for the reader's convenience:

This is an Intervention Unusual Suspects FriedMind Checking In BDKD

There are no rewards for completing just FriedMind in GTA Online. Anybody seeking to beat BDKD will inevitably unlock the "finish for the Micro SMG" since they would have likely done the prerequisites already. The following video shows all the missions being accomplished in Hard Mode.

In related news, all Last Dose jobs give players 1.5x money and RP for this week. This should incentivize some gamers to attempt these missions. It is worth noting that Hard Mode already has a 1.5x bonus, whereas Normal Mode only gives 1.25x. If players are interested, they can grind some of these jobs.

Now that GTA Online gamers know about the rewards and cash bonus they could get from completing The Last Dose missions in Hard Mode, let's see what the items look like. The following tweet from GTA Series Videos reveals some worthwhile photos to view.

Hard Mode Event rewards

- The Weeny Issi Rally will be available to buy through May 3 (

- Wraps Glasses Accessories will be available



THE LAST DOSE HARD MODE EVENT (available through May 17):

THE LAST DOSE HARD MODE EVENT (available through May 17)

Here are the rewards from the above tweet from left to right, top to bottom:

Black VDG Cardigan

Classic DS Embroidered Designer Jeans

Black VDG Wide Designer Jeans

Pink and Lime SC Coin Wraps

Micro SMG finish

Readers can see that the livery for the Micro SMG is based on camouflage. If any of these items interest players, they only have until May 17, 2023, to participate in the relevant Last Dose Hard Mode missions to get them. Before attempting these jobs, they should remember to stock up on ammo, snacks, and armor.

The Black VDG Cardigan and Black VDG Designer Jeans require you not to get Wasted at all, but the other rewards aren't as stingy. That's everything that GTA Online players need to know about the new event and what they could get from it.

