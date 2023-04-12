How to buy ammo in GTA 5 in 2023: A beginner's guide

Gunplay is one of the most important aspects of GTA 5, and players need plenty of weapons and ammo to keep the action going. However, Rockstar Games adds some realism to the game by limiting the amount of ammo readily accessible, forcing gamers to refill their weapons from time to time. While veteran players are familiar with every method of obtaining ammo in the game, new players can be seen frequently visiting the Ammu-Nation store, which is the standard way to replenish the weapon loadout.

Where can you get ammo for all weapons in GTA 5?

Rockstar Games provides only one way to purchase ammo in Story Mode. Players must visit any of the Ammu-Nation stores on the map to access the weapons and ammo. While you can buy new weapons and upgrade them, you must first unlock them to pick up the desired weapons in GTA 5.

However, Grand Theft Auto Online players have several options for acquiring ammo aside from Ammu-Nation stores:

Gun Van

The Gun Van in GTA Online is the most recent addition, providing players with unique weapons and ammo. It is a mobile store that not only changes location every day but also remains hidden on the map. However, once you've found it, you can approach the seller to access the inventory and purchase ammo for the weapons listed at the time.

Interaction Menu

Using the Interaction Menu is one of the oldest and most popular ways to purchase ammo for all weapons in GTA Online. It is also the quickest way as players can refill their weapons from anywhere on the map.

To use it, open the Interaction Menu, select Inventory, and then Ammo. After that, choose your ammo type and weapon, as well as whether you want to buy the entire cartridge or just a few rounds.

Merryweather drop

Merryweather Security also supplies ammo in exchange for a fee. Players can call Merryweather from their phones and select Ammo Drop. It will charge $1000 and drop a crate. Players must select the weapon they want to refill and walk over to the crate to acquire ammo for the weapon.

Request Franklin

Players can also request Franklin to provide them with armor and ammo once he has been unlocked through the Agency in GTA Online. Simply call him and select Supply Stash ($5000) from the Interaction Menu. Within a few seconds, a bag will spawn on the map containing the supplies.

CEO Abilities

Players who have registered as CEOs can also request ammo from the SecuroServe network.

To acquire it, open the Interaction Menu and choose Drop Ammo from CEO Abilities. The network will charge you $1000 and provide you with ammo.

