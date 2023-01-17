Why GTA Online Gun Van changes its location every day?

Rockstar Games released the Gun Van to GTA Online with a weekly update on January 12, 2023. And everyone had something to say about it. This shop sells various combat equipment, but unlike other businesses and stores, it is constantly on the move.

While the concept of a Gun Van is derived from Weapon Vehicles from GTA 4 and Episodes from Liberty City, its mobility feature is undeniably unique to the multiplayer title. Players must constantly seek it out in new locations to trade weapons and ammo.

Although this feature is purposeful, Rockstar Games described the phenomenon in an intriguing way that also functions with the gameplay mechanics. This article explains why the Gun Van changes location every day and how to find it.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Rockstar Games introduced the Gun Van as a mobile business in GTA Online

The Gun Van is a mobile business unit in GTA Online that roams around Los Santos and Blaine County, selling high-quality weapons, ammo, and other combat gear. So, a new business in the state is attempting to establish its hold on the underground black market.

However, many other regulated dealers compete in the market, such as Ammu-Nation and Merryweather Securities. The Gun Van is trying to keep a low profile for the time being. Although the business operates similarly to others, it sells the same weapon at a much lower cost, making it a direct threat to other suppliers.

The Gun Van also claims to bring new and unique weapons. The Railgun and Molotov Cocktails are the best examples of equipment exclusively available in the mobile store. Furthermore, the shop assures players to update their catalog every week, bringing in more new options.

While Ammu-Nation and other weapon services require players to reach a certain level in GTA Online to receive certain benefits, the Gun Van does business with anyone regardless of their level or position.

Such an aggressive marketing strategy may set off alarm bells in Los Santos' underworld. The Gun Van is a small unit with only one working staff, so it frequently changes its location to stay under the radar while continuing its business.

In an official GTA Online newswire published on January 12, 2023, Rockstar Games described its mobility as follows:

"Due to this gray-market status, the Speedo must move regularly to avoid attracting too much attention."

While the black market is constantly active throughout the state, police and other rivals are always on the lookout for ways to bust and overthrow criminal activities. Hence, the Gun Van leaves no trace and relocates its operating base to random locations in GTA Online.

How to find the Gun Van in GTA Online every day?

Although it has only been six days since its introduction, data miners have already discovered 30 possible locations for it to spawn. The interactive map below allows users to locate the Gun Van's precise location. Open the map every 24 hours to see the store's current location.

Once you've remembered the location, go to the area in the game to spawn the black van icon and purchase weapons from the store.

