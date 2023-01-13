All GTA Online Hard Mode Event rewards for First Dose Missions this week (January 13 - February 8)

With the latest weekly update in GTA Online, Rockstar Games has added the Hard Mode Event to the game and several rewards to the First Dose series missions. While the missions have been in the title for about a month, the studio has improved gameplay and added limited-time rewards for players.

The First Dose Missions are already popular for various reasons, notably for the new MTL Brickade 6x6 truck and the Acid Lab business. Fans are now overjoyed as Rockstar Games has added additional rewards for three of the newly added elements in GTA Online.

Speed Demon Ubermacht Cypher livery and other Hard Mode Event rewards for First Dose Missions in GTA Online

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames First Dose missions are paying out an extra 50% GTA$ and RP this week, and completing these missions on the newly available Hard Mode difficulty is doling out rare items for your collection: rsg.ms/cae7899 First Dose missions are paying out an extra 50% GTA$ and RP this week, and completing these missions on the newly available Hard Mode difficulty is doling out rare items for your collection: rsg.ms/cae7899 https://t.co/WdVd4Rs4nz

Rockstar Games announced the Los Santos Drug Wars: The Hard Mode Event in Grand Theft Auto Online in a tweet on January 12, 2023.

The event added a hard mode difficulty to the First Dose series missions. Previously, the missions were locked in a permanent Normal Mode with no other options. While they continue to provide the original rewards and benefits, developers have added exclusive rewards for Hard Mode players. They are as follows:

Green Fooliganz MTL Brickade 6x6 livery

Safari Ranger Overflod Entity MT livery

Speed Demon Ubermacht Cypher livery

Kisama Drifter Annis 300R livery

However, Rockstar Games added certain conditions to unlock the rewards in GTA Online. While all of them can be accessed by completing the First Dose Missions, each unlocks at a different level.

To unlock the Green Fooliganz MTL Brickade 6x6 livery, players need to complete any of the First Dose Missions in hard mode difficulty. To unlock the Safari Ranger Overflod Entity MT livery, one must complete three of the First Dose Missions in Hard mode. These three missions could be any of them, regardless of their chronological order.

The Green Fooliganz livery for Brickade 6x6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

To unlock the Speed Demon Ubermacht Cypher livery, GTA Online players must complete any First Dose Mission in Hard difficulty in less than 10 minutes. To win the Kisama Drifter Annis 300R livery, they need to complete any of the First Dose Missions in Hard Mode difficulty without dying.

While the rewards and challenges are intriguing, players can also complete three at once to unlock multiple benefits. If they complete a First Dose Mission in Hard mode without dying and in less than 10 minutes, they can unlock the Green Fooliganz MTL Brickade 6x6, Speed Demon Ubermacht Cypher, and Kisama Drifter Annis 300R liveries all at once.

Choosing the Hard Difficulty in GTA Online missions rewards players with 1.5x RP and a standard amount of cash.

With the weekly update, Rockstar Games has announced an extra 50% GTA$ and RP for the First Dose Missions in any mode. Players can combine this with the rewards from Hard mode to get the most out of the missions.

While the 50% reward boost will only be available until January 18, 2023, players can continue to grind for Hard Mode Event rewards until February 8, 2023. However, according to the newswire, Rockstar Games will deliver the rewards by February 17, 2023.

