Everything to know about GTA Online Gun Van and how it operates

The Gun Van is one of the latest additions to GTA Online, included as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update. It is a mobile business unit that sells various items to the players. Rockstar Games introduced the vehicle with a weekly update on January 12, 2023.

While there are other in-game businesses from which players can purchase items, the Gun Van is a unique addition that brings special items. However, the developers designed the business to change its catalog and bring in limited-time items routinely.

While the Gun Van is already in the game, many are having trouble finding it. This article briefly describes each aspect of the vehicle and its locations in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Things to know about the Gun Van in GTA Online

The Gun Van is a modified version of the Speedo Custom in GTA Online with a custom plate number 31EVL500. Although it is a mobile unit, players cannot see it move. Rockstar Games randomly chooses the vehicle’s spawn location while remaining in the background. However, data miners have discovered 30 possible locations for it to spawn.

On January 12, 2023, the Gun Van spawned at Palmer-Taylor Power Station near Senora Way, San Chianski Mountain Range, Los Santos County. The next day, it spawned behind Hookies Restaurant in North Chumash, near the Great Ocean Highway. As of today, January 14, 2023, players can find it at the northern end of the Land Act Reservoir in the Tataviam Mountains.

The Gun Van does not appear on the map until you are close to it. GTA Online players must be within 400 meters of it to spawn the exact location. Once nearby, you will see a black van icon on the map with a gun mark on top. Approach the Speedo Custom you see on the spot to interact with it.

As you move towards it, the back doors will open, revealing the armory and the unnamed Gun Van Seller. Players must approach the seller on foot and press the appropriate button to access the items list.

The Gun Van primarily deals in three types of items: weapons, throwables, and body armor. However, Rockstar Games updates the inventory every week, adding new items to the list. Currently, the store offers the following items in GTA Online:

Knife

Baseball Bat

Assault Shotgun

SMG

Assault Rifle

Compact EMP Launcher

Combat Shotgun

Railgun

Heavy Sniper

RPG

Molotov Cocktails

Proximity Mine

Grenade

Super Light Armor

Light Armor

Standard Armor

Heavy Armor

Super Heavy Armor

The Railgun and Molotov Cocktails are among the most useful additions to the Gun Van. Previously, GTA Online players had to obtain these weapons through glitches or special crates. Now, anyone can go to the van and buy them. It also serves as a refilling station for both weapons.

However, there is a possibility that Rockstar will change the weapons list by next Thursday. It is advised that those who want to obtain the Railgun should do so before the inventory changes.

While you can buy ammo for other weapons you own in GTA Online, the Gun Van does not trade MK 2 variants. Players must convert their MK 2 weapons to standard versions to customize them from the shop.

