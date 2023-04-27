How to earn 1.5x rewards by playing Last Dose missions in GTA Online this week? (April 27-May 3)

The Last Dose missions in GTA Online are the latest addition to the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, where players can continue the story of The First Dose jobs and engage in a thrilling drug heist. These offer an exciting gameplay experience and reward gamers with attractive payouts for completing them. During this week (April 27-May 3), they can earn 1.5x rewards by playing the Last Dose missions in GTA Online.

This limited-time event presents a great opportunity for players to earn more in-game currency and advance their character's progress. In this article, we will provide a detailed guide on how to access The Last Dose missions and maximize rewards during the event.

GTA Online guide: How to play The Last Dose missions for 1.5x cash and RP

To earn 1.5x rewards by playing The Last Dose missions in GTA Online this week (April 27-May 3), players must complete them within the given time frame. This reward is part of a limited-time event that Rockstar Games has introduced to promote The Last Dose update.

Players can start by logging into GTA Online and receiving a call from Dax, which commences the series. Once done, they need to go to the Freakshop to start the first mission, This is an Intervention.

In case they don't receive a call from Dax to start The Last Dose missions, they can reinitialize them by going to the location of the Freakshop on the GTA Online map in an Invite Only Session as an Active CEO. Once they enter and exit the building, they will receive a call from Dax, and the yellow walk-in marker will appear just outside.

Players can then start The Last Dose series by walking into the yellow marker and selecting the "This is an Intervention" mission. From there, they can progress through the series and earn the 1.5x reward bonus by completing all five jobs within the given time frame (April 27-May 3).

As they complete each mission, they will earn a reward based on the difficulty level and how many teammates they had.

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Issi Rally ($1,835,000) is now available until May 4



Last Dose Missions - Hard Mode Event active.



New Wraps Glasses available.



2x GTA$ & RP

- Acquire Targets Versus Missions



1.5x GTA$ & RP

- Last Dose Missions

#GTAOnline [Apr 27 - May 4]Issi Rally ($1,835,000) is now available until May 4Last Dose Missions - Hard Mode Event active.New Wraps Glasses available.2x GTA$ & RP- Acquire Targets Versus Missions1.5x GTA$ & RP- Last Dose Missions [Apr 27 - May 4]Issi Rally ($1,835,000) is now available until May 4Last Dose Missions - Hard Mode Event active.New Wraps Glasses available.2x GTA$ & RP- Acquire Targets Versus Missions1.5x GTA$ & RP- Last Dose Missions#GTAOnline https://t.co/pxd0fHm7ix

To take advantage of the 1.5x reward, players need to complete all five missions in the Last Dose update within the given time frame, i.e., April 27-May 3. This bonus will be applied automatically to what they earn upon completing each mission.

It's worth noting that the bonus applies to both the host and the team members who participate in the mission. Therefore, players can earn a substantial amount of cash and RP by completing The Last Dose missions with a full team during this limited-time event.

Of course, they can also do The Last Dose missions solo, which will give them 1.5x rewards, as well as unlock the exclusive Ocelot Virtue (Dr. Friedlander's version).

Poll : Have you played The Last Dose missions in GTA Online before? Yeah Not yet 0 votes