GTA Online Last Dose missions: Beginner's guide to play Los Santos Drug Wars Part 2

The Last Dose update was released in GTA Online yesterday, March 16, 2023. Players have been building up their excitement since Rockstar Games announced that the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC major update will get another set of Story Missions.

The five Last Dose missions are enticing and emotion-driven while manifesting the online experience. For beginners, it can be overwhelming to initiate the Last Dose missions.

This article should be an easy and comprehensive guide to understanding how they can play Los Santos Drug Wars Part 2 in GTA Online.

Last Dose missions in GTA Online: A short overview and how-to guide

What are the Last Dose missions all about?

The Last Dose missions are the second half of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC major update and continue the events of the First Dose missions. They were released on March 16, 2023, in GTA Online.

It all starts when players receive a call from Dax a few minutes after joining the online session. Dax summons them to the Freakshop to discuss something. This starts with the first mission, "This is an Intervention."

After they reach Fooliganz's base of operations, Labrat gets kidnapped by some white-clothed goons, and they take him away in a van. In the next mission, "Unusual Suspects," players go around Los Santos, finding clues to the goons who kidnapped Labrat. In a warehouse they discovered on Elysian Island, they found a FriedMind HQ access keycard and left the premises.

This leads them to search for Labrat at FriedMind HQ in the GTA Online mission "FriedMind." They finally end up in the basement, where Labrat is chained to a chair. As they liberate him, Dr. Friedlander and two of his goons make a dramatic entrance. He shares his plans for his massive drug supply operation worldwide, and after Luchadora tries to hit him with the chair, he escapes.

In the fourth mission, "Checking In," Dax discovers that Friedlander is testing a new drug at a facility, and the team later infiltrates it. When players try to get in through the front door, a small explosion of the drug encapsulates them, and the trip begins. This is where they kill off their trip-created clones before finally submitting them to them and ending the trip.

The final mission, "BDKD," features a plane chase scenario, where the Fooliganz bring down Friedlander's cargo plane back to the Sandy Shores Airfield. On landing, Dax arrives with a truck, ready to stock it up with FriedMind drugs stored in the plane's loading bay. The mission finally ends after fleeing the cops and getting back to the Freakshop.

How to play Last Dose missions?

If players have already completed the First Dose missions in GTA Online, they will receive a mission call from Dax a few minutes after joining a game session. Once the call ends, the "D" blip on the map can be discovered where the Freakshop is located.

Upon reaching it, players must walk into a yellow marker just outside the Freakshop, which asks them to press a button to play "Last Dose - This is an Intervention." Once they click it, a GTA Online Job-like lobby opens up, where players can either start their own mission as hosts or join another host as a team member.

It should be noted that for every mission played solo, only one life will be given to them. Of course, if they play as a team with other GTA Online players, they can get two or more lives.

As they progress in the Last Dose missions, they will receive consecutive calls from Dax to start every next mission until they reach Last Dose 5 - BDKD.

