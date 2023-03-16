How to complete GTA Online's BDKD Last Dose mission in Los Santos Drug Wars

Last Dose 5 - BDKD is the final mission in GTA Online that concludes all the Last Dose missions and the Los Santos Drug Wars' events. It involves a high-intensity aircraft-chase scenario, flying the cargo plane for the first time, and fighting off the cops.

It is a moderately difficult mission with exciting cutscenes. The first half feels very easy and it's only after the cops arrive and you have to escape that the challenge slightly increases. Overall, it is an adrenaline-rushed job that puts a good end to the Last Dose series.

GTA Online guide: How to complete Last Dose 5 - BDKD mission

This mission can only be played if you have completed all four previous Last Dose missions, namely: This is an Intervention, Unusual Suspect, FriedMind, and Checking In.

The final job starts after you end your psychedelic-influenced trip in the vicinity of the Richman area in GTA Online and receive a call from Dax. He shares that he, too, woke up from his trip, recalling that FriedMind's drug has an amazing influence on the human mind.

Dax plans to take Dr. Isiah Friedlander's entire South American drug supply for the Fooliganz and calls you back to the Freakshop. Here are the mission's objectives:

Enter the Velum

Fly to Los Santos International Airport (LSIA)

Fly close to the rear of the cargo plane

Stay within range to hack the cargo plane door

Go to the cockpit

Fly the cargo plane to Sandy Shores Airfield

Defend Dax while he loads the truck

Enter the truck and deliver it to the Freakshop

Reach the LSIA

On starting the mission, Luchadora will call and ask you to get the fast and light aircraft, the Velum, all ready to fly from the storm drain.

On entering the plane, you must head to the Los Santos International Airport in GTA Online, upon reaching which a large cargo plane will be visible taking off. Luchadora will instruct you that the Fooliganz will perform a mid-air robbery, leaving no ground witnesses and no evidence at all.

You will need to reach the plane's rear, after which the hack on the loading cargo bay doors will begin. Remember to stay inside the marked zone to finish the process. In a few moments, the rear doors will open up and your Velum plane will crash in the cargo plane's loading bay.

Infiltrate the cargo plane

After the crash landing inside the plane, Luchadora and you will make your way to the cockpit, killing any goons that come across you. On reaching the cockpit, you will see that there's no one flying the plane, and Dr. Isiah Friedlander, hiding inside a human-sized shipping box, will jump out of the aircraft with his parachute.

Luchadora will ask you to fly the plane back to Sandy Shores Airfield. Upon landing at the airfield, Dax will arrive with a truck and the three of you will start loading it with the drug compartments from the landed cargo plane.

Steal drugs and lose the cops

As the cutscene will progress, the cops will show up and you will need to defend Dax as he loads the truck with the stolen drugs. After some time, Dax will instruct you to get back to the Freakshop after losing the cops. It will take a while to lose them and get back to Los Santos County all the way from Blaine County.

This GTA Online Last Dose mission gets completed after driving the truck back to the Freakshop without any wanted level.

