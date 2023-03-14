5 reasons why GTA Online The Last Dose will be a good update

The next major update for GTA Online is set to be The Last Dose, which promises to bring some exciting new features to the game. Since the release of its official trailer through Rockstar Games' social media accounts, fans have never been more excited about a DLC.

Many promises and hints revolve around the latest update and it is only a matter of a few days before players get to officially know how the drug wars in Los Santos will be put to an end.

This article explores five important reasons why GTA Online's The Last Dose will be an amazing update for the fanbase.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Cars, characters, and more new things that would make GTA Online's Last Dose DLC great

1) New set of missions

The Last Dose will feature a total of five confirmed story missions in GTA Online. These will be the continuation of the previous six from The First Dose series in Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

They will likely be just like the ones from First Dose, only with more trippy situations, Dr. Isiah Friedlander's evil plots, car and plane chases, a Heist perhaps, and infiltration scenarios.

Rockstar Games has this to say about the Last Dose missions on the Newswire section of its website:

"The saga of GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars reaches its eye-popping conclusion with an explosion of hallucinations, kidnapping, and revenge in The Last Dose. Dax always knew the Powers That Be were gonna push back, and now the Fooliganz will need all the help they can get."

It continues further to say:

"Reach the bottom of the rabbit hole in five new story missions that reveal the mysterious connection between Los Santos’ illicit drug trade and the pharmaceutical industry, as Dr. Isiah Friedlander returns to the fray to wreak havoc in this mind-bending and twisted finale."

2) Amazing vehicles

There are many unreleased vehicles in GTA Online, namely Ocelot Virtue, Karin Boor, and Willard Eudora, that will be released in the following weeks after the Last Dose update.

Fans are eager to purchase these vehicles and get them out on the streets of Los Santos and Blaine County. Some of these, like the Ocelot Virtue and Karin Boor, were seen during a high-intensity police chase and a getaway situation in the trailer.

The Ocelot Virtue accompanies a convoy with the popular MTL Brickade 6x6 leading it. The Karin Boor can be seen with the Dax's Journey II recreational vehicle, which was stolen by the players in the last First Dose mission.

A variant of the Cargo Plane will also be released, which was first hinted at in the leaked cutscenes of the Last Dose missions and later confirmed through the trailer.

3) Roster of characters

Apart from renowned GTA Online characters like Nervous Ron, Dax, Mutt, Labrat, and Luchadora, more main and side cast will be joining the game in the Last Dose update.

Some of these include:

Dr. Isiah Friedlander

Two more female NPCs will appear as team members of the Fooliganz

Friedlander's goons

And more Epsilonists

With the requirement of a dramatic and conclusive storyline comes the need to add important characters to the game. Dr. Isiah Friedlander is the best example in this case.

4) Let's get high

It seems as if more psychedelic and trippy scenes will feature in the Last Dose missions. This could have been possibly hinted at through the trailer, which featured many scenes with blurry and trance-like effects applied to them by the video editors.

Players will likely be under the influence of trippy drugs like Acid and perhaps, the sighted UFO and the flying hamburger are nothing but hallucinations witnessed in the missions.

5) Amazing end

One of the best reasons that the Last Dose DLC update will be amazing is that it will put a beautiful and cinematic end to the events of the Los Santos Drug Wars.

The storyline couldn't be more Hollywood-inspired, as the Fooliganz face off with a bigger and smarter enemy. Dr. Isiah Friedlander is the ultimate villain with the resources and influence of his powerful conglomerate FriedMind Pharmaceuticals by his side.

This action-packed adventure will be one that players will always cherish and remember as newer updates are released in GTA Online. The Last Dose deserves the uber-appreciation and excitement as it leads players to the end of the chaotic drug wars going on in the game.

