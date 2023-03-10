5 things fans can expect from the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars The Last Dose DLC

Rockstar Games has finally announced the release date of GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars Last Dose DLC. On March 16, 2023, players will have access to more exclusive content and an end to the storyline.

Since the release of its trailer on March 9, 2023, GTA Online fanatics and players have been awaiting some of the best content that Rockstar has planned for the audience. Here are some things that they can expect to be featured in the announced Last Dose DLC update.

A list of content fans can look forward to in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars Last Dose DLC

1) New vehicles

Every GTA Online DLC brings amazing performance cars for players. Just like the Annis 300R, the Entity MT, and the Weeny Issi Rally, the Last Dose DLC will also brin featured vehicles through missions and weekly events.

The Ocelot Virtue, the Karin Boor, and a new variant of the Cargo Plane that can be seen in the Last Dose trailer will be released through the update.

Here's an overview of the vehicles:

Vehicle 1 - Ocelot Virtue

It is an armored supercar that will be part of the Imani Tech vehicles in the Last Dose update. It makes an appearance in the DLC's trailer as a part of the Fooliganz's convoy.

Vehicle 2 - Karin Boor

The two-door off-road coupe utility car will also be released in the Last Dose update. It was also featured with the Journey II Remote Vehicle in one of the getaway scenes in the trailer.

Vehicle 3 - Variant of the cargo plane

The long-awaited Last Dose version of the Cargo Plane was hinted at through the leaked cutscenes and was finally confirmed in the trailer. This aircraft has a more pointy nose than the conventional model and also has a loading cargo bay on its rear.

2) Newer missions

The Last Dose DLC update will release a new set of missions that will be put a full stop to the Los Santos Drug Wars storyline. According to famous content creator and YouTuber, TGG, a total of five story missions will be released in the update.

The leaked cutscenes and the recently released trailer hint about another drug wars scenario. But this time around, fans are surprised to see the surprisingly revived Dr. Isiah Friedlander bringing over his business empire to Los Santos.

It seems like the Fooliganz and Isiah's company, Friedminder Therapeutics, will go against one another to make a mark in the city's drug business. Also, GTA Online players may witness more psychedelic missions throughout the events of the Last Dose DLC.

3) Special appearances

Apart from the usual appearances of Nervous Ron, Dax, and Labrat, the Last Dose will feature unusual revivals and special appearances. This includes Dr. Isiah Friedlander, who has been resurrected to achieve a total monopoly in the Los Santos Drug Wars.

It is a very small possibility that Trevor Phillips may make his special re-appearance in the Last Dose DLC missions. This is evidenced by Ron saying to the GTA Online protagonist that he "took off," meaning he has probably left Los Santos for good.

4) Extraterrestrials finally?

The presence of extraterrestrials in GTA Online, or aliens as they are known in popular culture, is a highly debated topic in forums and discussion threads all over Reddit.

Rockstar Games' latest trailer on the Last Dose DLC featured a scene where an alien was shooting a minigun towards an aerial object. This doesn't necessarily indicate that extraterrestrials are coming to GTA Online, but it is seemingly a part of the psychedelic missions.

Just like in Grand Theft Auto V's Story Mode, these are nothing but hallucinations. The trailer even featured an alien and a burger-shaped UFO, which either hint at the possibility of aliens or Rockstar is just messing with the fanbase.

5) Chase scenarios

Nothing makes GTA games more exciting than car chases. Players are pumped up with adrenaline and dopamine in these intense scenes.

What's better than car chases are the same scenarios taking place between planes, thousands of feet above the ground. The Last Dose DLC will feature a chase scene in one of the Story Missions, where Luchadora and the team will chase after Friedlander's cargo plane.

The plane chase scenario has been featured in previous titles like Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, where CJ crashes a Stuntplane into a Shamal.

There are many more amazing and exclusive things that players can expect from the Los Santos Drug Wars Last Dose DLC, which will be released on all platforms on March 16, 2023.

