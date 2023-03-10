5 things players might have missed in GTA Online The Last Dose trailer

Rockstar Games has finally released the Last Dose trailer that GTA Online players have anticipated for a long time. The final part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update will be available on March 16, 2023, for P.C. and console.

The short 30-second spontaneous trailer has a lot of things that players might have missed. This article aims to thoroughly analyze some of the best parts of the Last Dose trailer.

Note: This article's trailer breakdown details are subjective, and the author doesn't claim anything to be entirely accurate.

Dead man walking and 4 more Last Dose content that GTA Online players missed

1) Isiah Friedlander is back!

As was hinted through leaked in-game files featuring cutscenes from the Last Dose update, the well-rumored possibility of Dr. Isiah Friedlander's appearance in the second part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update has been confirmed.

In the trailer, it seems like he plays a significant role in the story and will be featured as the antagonist of the storyline. Dr. Isiah Friedlander appears to have his pharmaceuticals and drug manufacturing company, Friedmind Therapeutics.

In one of the scenes, he makes his dramatic entrance through a warehouse door and says something that every true GTA Online fan, on hearing, had goosebumps:

"I'm afraid our time, isn't up yet."

His last appearance was in GTA V's Story Mode, where Michael seemingly killed him. Yet, he is revived somehow and is back to unleash his capitalist evil over Los Santos.

2) Labrat is kidnapped

Players could see Labrat kidnapped by Friedlander's goons and taken to a facility when the cutscenes from the Last Dose were leaked. This is where their team members, along with Dax, will follow the van Labrat was kidnapped in.

In a short part of the trailer, players can see another goon holding a shotgun to the face of Labrat as he screams, "Nooooo!". Given the context of what Friedlander wants to achieve as a businessman, it seems that he will be experimenting with his psychedelic therapeutics on him.

3) Airplane chase

After the team of protagonists can rescue Labrat from Dr. Friedlander and his goons, they most probably chase after them for Friedminder Therapeutic's drug compartments.

The Last Dose trailer features a plane chase scenario, also seen in the leaked cutscenes. A larger cargo plane with a rear loading bay opened up, and a more miniature propeller glider followed it.

As is likely evident from the cutscenes, Dr. Isiah Friedlander is trying to escape from Luchadora and the protagonists in this intense airplane chase.

4) More psychedelic missions

The trailer features a lot of scenes with psychedelic-like blurry trance effects. This has led players on one of GTA Online's Reddit discussion threads to theorize that the Last Dose update will add more psychedelic missions to the game.

Here's what these specific scenes had to feature in the recently released trailer:

Los Santos in the night time with the weather quickly changing to morning time

Labrat is being held on gunshot

A mysterious green-coated clown shining in his glory in front of a fiery ring

Friedmind Therapeutic boxes containing their drugs

Flying burger UFO

Another generic UFO over Vinewood

An alien shooting a minigun toward something aerial

5) Fooliganz on the run

Two scenes in the Last Dose trailer feature the Fooliganz's stolen Brickade 6x6 that was converted into a mobile Acid Lab and the Journey II R.V.

In the first scene, the Brickade and the convoy of GTA Online players go with it through a police barricade. The massive truck features a huge ram on its front.

The other scene features Dax's stolen Journey II remote vehicle, which seems like this is another Foolizgan's escape scenario.

Many more things need better explanation and clarity in the Last Dose Trailer. On March 16, 2023, everything will be clear, and players can finally look at how the events of GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars will end.

