When to expect new GTA Online Last Dose story missions as part of Los Santos Drug Wars update

The Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, which was released on December 13, 2022, added the First Dose series missions to GTA Online. Rockstar Games divided the DLC content into two parts and saved the other half for a later date.

It has already been over two months since the DLC was released and fans continue to speculate about the next chapter of the story-based mission, unofficially known as Last Dose. Although Rockstar is yet to release any solid information, insiders and game data miners have hinted at a March release date.

This article provides a rough timeline for when the other half of the DLC will be made available in the game.

Note: Spoilers may be present in plot descriptions.

The Last Dose DLC missions will likely be released in March 2023 in GTA Online

On February 22, 2023, a well-known Rockstar Games insider and data miner, Gaming Detective (Twitter/that1detectiv3) shared a tweet revealing that the Last Dose story missions are set to be released by March 15, 2023, in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3



We can expect the “Last Dose” story missions and the final part of the drip-feed to drop around that time in GTA Online.



#GTAOnline #RockstarGames Rockstar has pinned a new tweet that should be down by March 15.We can expect the “Last Dose” story missions and the final part of the drip-feed to drop around that time in GTA Online. Rockstar has pinned a new tweet that should be down by March 15. We can expect the “Last Dose” story missions and the final part of the drip-feed to drop around that time in GTA Online.#GTAOnline #RockstarGames https://t.co/kilQRJEwDZ

This user backed up their claims by sharing a screenshot from Rockstar Games' official Twitter profile, where the gaming studio pinned the Eclipse Blvd 50-car garage announcement tweet. The last paragraph of the pinned tweet reads as follows:

“GTA+ Members can claim theirs for free through March 15.”

According to Gaming Detective, Rockstar's tweet is scheduled to be unpinned on March 15, 2023, following which a new month for the paid subscription will begin. The user claimed that the gaming studio will release the Last Dose missions alongside the new GTA+ subscription benefits.

Additionally, they stated that the final installment of the Los Santos Drug Wars drip-feed content is expected to be released around the same time.

GTA Online Last Dose mission cutscenes were leaked ahead of time

With the Grand Theft Auto Online player base eagerly awaiting the release of the Last Dose missions from Rockstar Games, data miners have recently dug through the game files and revealed several unreleased cutscenes.

While these cutscenes provide a general idea of what the next chapter will be about, fans were surprised to learn about the return of a character from GTA 5's Story Mode who was thought to have died in the game.

Dr. Isiah Friedlander as seen in the Last Dose mission cutscenes (Image via YouTube/Lucas7yoshi)

One of the cutscenes reveals Dr. Isiah Friedlander, Michael De Santa’s therapist from Grand Theft Auto 5, making his multiplayer debut where he kidnaps Labrat from the Freakshop.

The Last Dose missions are expected to revolve around this character, and Grand Theft Auto Online players may be tasked with rescuing the Acid Lab expert from the therapist.

Poll : 0 votes