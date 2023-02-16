New GTA+ membership benefits and rewards announced (February 16 - March 15, 2023)

GTA Online has just received a brand new weekly update, and Rockstar Games announced and released new membership event benefits available only for GTA+ subscribers on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The developers seem to be adding tons of exclusive rewards for paid users, including a free sports car and extra cash on some of the best game modes.

The new event will be available through March 15, 2023, and GTA+ subscribers on those consoles can claim their in-game items anytime during this period. This article will share every membership benefit and reward available till the middle of March.

Rockstar Games adds free Vectre, 50-Car Garage, and much more with new GTA+ membership benefits (February 16 - March 15, 2023)

GTA+ Members can claim theirs for free through March 15: Showcase up to 50 vehicles across five spacious floors with the new multi-floor Eclipse Blvd Garage.

Rockstar Games released new Plus membership rewards earlier today, February 16, and made the paid subscription a worthwhile deal for millions of gamers around the globe. Here’s a complete list of the benefits and rewards available to subscribers through March 15:

Free items

Emperor Vectre

Lucha Libre Knife and Baseball Tints

Vehicle Requests

CEO/VIP Abilities

Gun Van Location + Additional discounts

Taxi Services Fast Travel

Free Liveries (Emperor Vectre)

Sword Boy

Mambas 24

50% discount on:

All of Benny’s vehicles

Acid Lab Buy supplies

3x GTA$ and RP - Ron Contact Missions

2x GTA$ and RP - Land Races

Each reward and free item can be claimed by the Plus members anytime during the event period. The subscription currently costs $5.99 a month, which also offers players a bonus of in-game $500,000 deposited in their Maze Bank account.

List of other rewards available for players to claim this week

This elegant, imported beauty packs a killer punch way beyond its size.



Available through February 22 from Legendary Motorsport and at the Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom:

The New Toundra Panthere Sports Car

This elegant, imported beauty packs a killer punch way beyond its size.

Available through February 22 from Legendary Motorsport and at the Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom:

The new Grand Theft Auto Online weekly update has also added the brand new Toundra Panthere as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars drip-feed limited-time content as it is only available through February 22, 2023.

Rockstar released these rare rewards that can be acquired by participating and completing certain objectives in brand-new random events:

Camo Roses Slab Denim jacket - Sell to a Street Dealer

Sell to a Street Dealer Budonk-adonk! Tattoo - Sell drugs on three separate days

Sell drugs on three separate days Painted Tiger mask - Sell drugs on seven separate days

Sell drugs on seven separate days Camo Roses Slab Cap - Rob a Daily Stash House

Rob a Daily Stash House Purple X-Ray Emissive mask - Exfiltrate from Daily Stash House

Exfiltrate from Daily Stash House Red SC Dragon Revere Collar shirt - Collect from a Daily Stash House for 10 different days

Collect from a Daily Stash House for 10 different days Camo Roses Slab Canvas shoes - Collect one G’s Cache

Collect one G’s Cache Red SC Dragon Embroidered pants - Collect 10 G’s Cache

Players need to complete and meet the above-mentioned objectives before March 1, 2023, to win the associated rewards, which will be delivered by March 10, 2023.

The developers have made this week’s event special with lots of amazing rewards for the players.

