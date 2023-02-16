New GTA+ membership benefits and rewards announced (February 16 - March 15, 2023)

GTA Online has just received a brand new weekly update, and Rockstar Games announced and released new membership event benefits available only for GTA+ subscribers on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The developers seem to be adding tons of exclusive rewards for paid users, including a free sports car and extra cash on some of the best game modes.
The new event will be available through March 15, 2023, and GTA+ subscribers on those consoles can claim their in-game items anytime during this period. This article will share every membership benefit and reward available till the middle of March.
Rockstar Games adds free Vectre, 50-Car Garage, and much more with new GTA+ membership benefits (February 16 - March 15, 2023)
Rockstar Games released new Plus membership rewards earlier today, February 16, and made the paid subscription a worthwhile deal for millions of gamers around the globe. Here’s a complete list of the benefits and rewards available to subscribers through March 15:
Free items
- Emperor Vectre
- Lucha Libre Knife and Baseball Tints
- Vehicle Requests
- CEO/VIP Abilities
- Gun Van Location + Additional discounts
- Taxi Services Fast Travel
Free Liveries (Emperor Vectre)
- Sword Boy
- Mambas 24
50% discount on:
- All of Benny’s vehicles
- Acid Lab Buy supplies
3x GTA$ and RP - Ron Contact Missions
2x GTA$ and RP - Land Races
Each reward and free item can be claimed by the Plus members anytime during the event period. The subscription currently costs $5.99 a month, which also offers players a bonus of in-game $500,000 deposited in their Maze Bank account.
List of other rewards available for players to claim this week
The new Grand Theft Auto Online weekly update has also added the brand new Toundra Panthere as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars drip-feed limited-time content as it is only available through February 22, 2023.
Rockstar released these rare rewards that can be acquired by participating and completing certain objectives in brand-new random events:
- Camo Roses Slab Denim jacket - Sell to a Street Dealer
- Budonk-adonk! Tattoo - Sell drugs on three separate days
- Painted Tiger mask - Sell drugs on seven separate days
- Camo Roses Slab Cap - Rob a Daily Stash House
- Purple X-Ray Emissive mask - Exfiltrate from Daily Stash House
- Red SC Dragon Revere Collar shirt - Collect from a Daily Stash House for 10 different days
- Camo Roses Slab Canvas shoes - Collect one G’s Cache
- Red SC Dragon Embroidered pants - Collect 10 G’s Cache
Players need to complete and meet the above-mentioned objectives before March 1, 2023, to win the associated rewards, which will be delivered by March 10, 2023.
The developers have made this week’s event special with lots of amazing rewards for the players.