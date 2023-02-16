How to earn 2x rewards by playing Relay Adversary Mode in GTA Online this week? (February 16-22, 2023)

Rockstar Games dropped the latest update to GTA Online earlier today. As part of the new weekly update, successfully completing the Relay Adversary Mode will reward the players with double the money and RP.

It is available throughout February 22, 2023. There are multiple diverse Relay mode maps available for players to compete amongst each other. This article will show how to begin the Relay Adversary Mode in GTA Online and everything else to know about it.

How to start GTA Online's Relay Adversary Mode - A beginner's guide

Here is how to play the Relay Adversary Mode in GTA Online. Players will have to do the following :

STEP 1 - Go to options

- Go to options STEP 2 - Go to the Online Tab

- Go to the Online Tab STEP 3 - Select Jobs

- Select Jobs STEP 4 - Enter play job

- Enter play job STEP 5 - Select Rockstar Created

- Select Rockstar Created STEP 6 - Go to Adversary Modes

- Go to Adversary Modes STEP 7 - Scroll down and select any of the Relay modes

The following is a list of the locations of the five Relay race courses available in GTA Online:

Relay I - El Burro Heights

- El Burro Heights Relay II - Grand Senora Desert

- Grand Senora Desert Relay III - Rockford Hills

- Rockford Hills Relay IV - Vinewood Hills

- Vinewood Hills Relay V - Galileo Observatory parking lot

Relay mode is awarding double money and RP to the winners through February 22, 2023. Similarly, last week, the Till Death Do Us Part Adversary Mode gave players triple the amount of rewards.

Everything else to know about the GTA Online Relay Adversary Mode

The Relay Adversary Mode is a set of Relay races. The game mode divides the players into teams of two, comprising of two to four on each. Every teammate will have to complete their respective laps and once they do so, the next will follow. It is the same concept as seen in relay race track events in real life. The first side to complete six laps will be declared the winner.

The players who are not in the race will have to stay behind the starting line in a specific area called pen. If crossed before their partner finishes their lap, it will be counted as a false start, forcing them to return to the pen and begin once again from the start line.

Players are rewarded in-game money and RP for winning the Relay Adversary Mode. From February 16 to February 22, 2023, they will be handed out twice the money and RP for winning the Relay in GTA Online.

While waiting for their turn, players can spectate their teammate who is in the race at that moment. This can help them develop an understanding of the race course beforehand, giving them an advantage over their adversaries.

Rockstar Games regularly adds fresh content to keep its huge playerbase invested. This includes missions, collectibles, game modes, exclusive items, and bonus rewards. This week's GTA Online update lasts until February 22, 2023. Stash Houses, G's Cache, Street Dealers, and the Toundra Panthere sports car have also been brought into the game today.

Playing Relay mode and earning double rewards is a great way to collect the money required to buy the Panthere. The French automobile can be bought from the Luxury Motorsport website for $2,170,000.

