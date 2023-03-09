Just after releasing the new GTA Online weekly update content, Rockstar Games surprised everyone today by fashionably announcing The Last Dose DLC.

In a tweet on March 9, 2023, the developer released a brand new trailer for GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars: The Last Dose update with never-seen-before moments and a release date of March 16, 2023. It also shared more details on what to expect from this upcoming episode expansion of the First Dose missions that were released last December.

The new DLC will be released on all of the supported platforms, including PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. This article will share everything fans should know about this exciting expansion.

Rockstar Games releases GTA Online The Last Dose DLC trailer with exciting details

Coming to GTA Online on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on March 16: Los Santos Drug Wars reaches its eye-popping conclusion with an explosion of hallucinations, kidnapping and revenge in The Last Dose.

As can be seen in the above post, Rockstar Games shared a 30-second video clip showcasing the new GTA Online The Last Dose missions as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC drip-fed content.

A lot of familiar faces can be seen in the trailer, with many action-sequences. Players can also notice the new Karin Hotring Everon car, Ocelot Virtue, a flying burger-like thing, Acid Lab, and much more in the short footage.

In a Newswire post dedicated to GTA Online's The Last Dose content, the developer mentioned that it will be the conclusion of the story started in the First Dose. Dax will return with the Fooliganz in five brand-new missions for players to enjoy. Dr. Isiah Friedlander will also play a role in this upcoming Los Santos Drug Wars Part Two.

Here’s how Rockstar talked about the latest chapter of this epic saga:

“The saga of GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars reaches its eye-popping conclusion with an explosion of hallucinations, kidnapping, and revenge in The Last Dose. Dax always knew the Powers That Be were gonna push back, and now the Fooliganz will need all the help they can get.”

The Newswire also suggested that there will be a connection between the Los Santos drug trade and the pharmaceutical industry:

“Dr. Isiah Friedlander returns to the fray to wreak havoc in this mind-bending and twisted finale.”

While nothing more has been announced at the moment, fans can expect more details soon as the Los Santos Drug Wars: The Last Dose update will be released next week. For now, they can enjoy the current week's event and make sure they’re prepared for the upcoming content.

