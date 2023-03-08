Is Sony trying to buy Rockstar’s parent company Take-Two Interactive: Everything GTA fans should know

Many popular rumors about Sony purchasing Take-Two Interactive have been floating online from GTA fans and gamers alike, which could affect Rockstar Games. However, there is no concrete evidence to suggest that a potential buyout or anything else is in the works.

Neither Sony nor Take-Two Interactive has confirmed that such a deal was taking place. The latter currently has a market cap of nearly $20 billion, which would make it quite expensive to buy.

Nonetheless, the following tweet has gotten many players to assume that a major business decision between the two companies is in development.

GTA fans should know that Sony buying Rockstar's parent company (Take-Two Interactive) is merely a rumor

Rythian @LumberjackRy Have it on extremely good word that if Microsoft acquires Activision Blizzard, Sony is going after Take-Two Interactive to counter it.



3 of my trusted and almost always correct sources confirmed that to me. Have it on extremely good word that if Microsoft acquires Activision Blizzard, Sony is going after Take-Two Interactive to counter it. 3 of my trusted and almost always correct sources confirmed that to me.

The above tweet by @LumberjackRy is responsible for sparking many conversations regarding the rumors of Sony purchasing Take-Two Interactive. As gamers might already know, there have been talks about a potential acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft.

Both the US Federal Trade Commission and the UK's Competition and Markets Authority have been against the deal (at least by the time this article was written). There is no information on their stances towards Sony's potential purchase of Rockstar's parent company.

However, GTA fans should know that the above tweet is not credible.

The rumor of Sony purchasing Take-Two Interactive is likely fake

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier Amusing how widely the "Sony is buying Take-Two" rumor has spread, given that it originated from a single Twitter account. Some other tweets from the same account over the last year... Amusing how widely the "Sony is buying Take-Two" rumor has spread, given that it originated from a single Twitter account. Some other tweets from the same account over the last year... https://t.co/Y7R19UJUNB

Respected journalist Jason Schreier has pointed out some of @LumberkackRy's past tweet, which included rumors that involved Sony:

Being speculated to acquire Square Enix, Capcom, Konami, Embracer, Crytek, SEGA, and Ubisoft by 2030.

Approaching CD Projekt about an acquisition offer before.

Being apparently interested in buying Oculus.

It is improbable that Sony will purchase all of those major companies. Adding Take-Two Interactive to the list would be incomprehensible, especially since Microsoft is having trouble finalizing the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Who popularized this rumor?

Rythian @LumberjackRy @C_R_H_M Hard to tell. I would say yes, but not in pure cash. Sony doesn't have that much money on hand. They'd have to use other means. @C_R_H_M Hard to tell. I would say yes, but not in pure cash. Sony doesn't have that much money on hand. They'd have to use other means.

@LumberjackRy is also known as Rythian, a gaming industry analyst. This source is not known for breaking any big news stories. While it's possible that such a deal was once thought about, gamers should assume everything is a hoax until more credible information arrives.

No major news outlets are confirming these rumors at present. If something does come up in the future, gamers will likely find out about it then.

Related news about GTA 6 rumors

50cent @50cent GreenLightGang this shit bigger than POWER trust me. BOOM #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi I will Explain this later, GLGGreenLightGang this shit bigger than POWER trust me.BOOM

It is worth mentioning that Rockstar's GTA 6 is already under development and has had a mega-leak revealing that a ton of progress has been made for the game. There were rumors that rapper 50 Cent would be involved in the game, but his original posts hinting at something tied to Rockstar's beloved IP have since been removed.

Rumors related to GTA 6 indicate that the gamer could be coming out around 2025. The anticipated title will likely do wonders for Take-Two Interactive once it launches, which will inevitably affect any potential buyout of the company in the upcoming years.

That's it for the current rumor roundup tied to Rockstar Games, GTA 6, and potential companies being sold. Gamers will likely hear more rumors about these topics in the upcoming months, although there is no guarantee that they will be accurate.

Poll : Do you think Sony would buy Take-Two Interactive? Yes No 0 votes