“Big moves only”: 50 Cent continues to tease GTA 6 fans with another Vice City post

Rapper 50 Cent recently made yet another teaser associated with GTA 6 and Vice City. Whether he's actually involved with the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title is unknown. At the very least, his announcements have garnered a lot of attention online.

As some gamers might already be aware, the mega-leak from September 18, 2022, confirmed that GTA 6 will take place in Vice City. Thus, somebody teasing the latter location often makes fans wonder if it's connected to the next Grand Theft Auto title.

The musician's most recent Instagram post on "Big moves only" can be seen below.

50 Cent's latest teaser related to GTA 6 and Vice City

There isn't much context for what this teaser is about at the moment. It's just some neon lights that read "Vice City," almost identical to Grand Theft Auto: Vice City's logo. 50 Cent claims it's a big move while asking a question meant to arouse curiosity regarding whether he's working with Rockstar Games or not.

No leaks have confirmed his involvement with the company or its upcoming project. It is worth noting that this isn't the first time the rapper has hinted at some involvement with this location. The following tweet was a recent famous example of him teasing about something involving this iconic setting.

50 Cent's older post about Vice City

50cent @50cent GreenLightGang this shit bigger than POWER trust me. BOOM #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi I will Explain this later, GLG

He said he would explain this later, yet nothing substantial has been revealed since the post a few days ago. Power was a TV series in the crime drama genre that became one of the most successful shows on the Starz network. 50 Cent was involved in it, so his hints indicate that his upcoming project will be even bigger than Power.

The Vice City logo would indicate that he will be doing something associated with one of Rockstar's legendary games. Popular theories circulating online are that the musician will be doing something with GTA 6 or is just doing this for clout.

Some fans don't think 50 Cent is involved with GTA 6

Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3 50 Cent has made another Vice City post on Instagram.



He's either a hardcore troll or is teasing an upcoming collab with Rockstar. I now highly doubt it's GTA 6 related.

One thing that many gamers wonder about is whether the rapper signed an NDA tied to GTA 6 or not. It's impossible for the public to know if he was given permission to make teasers related to the upcoming game or is trolling the fanbase for clout.

It is worth mentioning that his GTA 6 teasers have garnered a ton of attention online in terms of both views and likes. For reference, his first tweet about his next work being bigger than Power had over 1.6 million views and over 15K likes. That type of attention is more than many of the musician's latest tweets.

There is also the possibility that the rapper's upcoming project is tied to Vice City but isn't about GTA 6. 50 Cent has yet to reveal what this big announcement is about, so fans can do nothing except speculate on what he will unveil.

If it is connected to Rockstar's highly anticipated title, that will be a major newsworthy story. Rockstar Games has yet to unveil anything about the game up to this point.

