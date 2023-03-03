American singer Bryson Tiller stirs GTA 6 rumors after 50 Cent's recent tease

The GTA 6 discussion has been going on for years now, with fans consistently coming across different rumors, speculations, and wild theories. While Rockstar Games maintains complete confidentiality over the upcoming game's development process and explicitly refuses to share anything relevant, famous pop culture icons have begun to join the discussion, boosting the game's hype to new heights.

A few days ago, popular American rapper 50 Cent shared a post about Vice City. More recently, American singer Bryson Tiller posted an Instagram story with a mock-up of the Grand Theft Auto 6 logo. Although the story was removed at the time of writing this article, Redditors were quick to take screenshots of the artist's tease.

After 50 Cent, Bryson Tiller creates suspense amongst GTA 6 fans with a potential teaser

On March 2, 2023, Bryson Djuan Tiller (@brysontiller) posted an Instagram story where he shared a custom-designed poster with a logo reading "bta IV." While this story is currently unavailable, Reddit user u/No-Concentrate-5355 managed to take a screenshot and shared it on the GTA6 subreddit.

The poster in question has a yellow backdrop with “bta” written in Pricedown font, which is the signature style of the Grand Theft Auto franchise. However, the IV logo raised the most eyebrows amongst fans as it appears to be a mock-up version of the VI number that can be seen across various GTA 6-related posts on the internet.

Additionally, a Mature rating logo from the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) can be seen on the bottom right side of the poster. Several signatures and writeups are present all around the 'bta IV' logo as well.

Although the singer provided no explanation or caption for the image, rapper 50 Cent shared a brief detail that sparked this discussion in the first place. On March 2, 2023, the rapper posted the following tweet:

“I will Explain this later”

50cent @50cent GreenLightGang this shit bigger than POWER trust me. BOOM #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi I will Explain this later, GLGGreenLightGang this shit bigger than POWER trust me.BOOM I will Explain this later, GLG🚦GreenLightGang this shit bigger than POWER trust me. 💣BOOM💨#bransoncognac #lecheminduroi https://t.co/7SIeFrcD4u

While two of the rapper's songs, In Da Club and Outta Control (Remix), are already available on the West Coast Classics radio in GTA 5 and its multiplayer component, the Vice City poster piqued fans' interest as the next installment, Grand Theft Auto 6, is supposed to take place in Vice City.

Although 50 Cent didn't further explain the situation, except for saying, “this sh*t bigger than POWER trust me,” fans are skeptical as to whether it was a genuine tease by the famous rapper or something to troll players.

Nevertheless, both of these incidents have undoubtedly brought the artists to the notice of the GTA community. Eagle-eyed fans are closely watching their every move for potential hints about the upcoming game.

