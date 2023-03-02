50 Cent hints at a GTA Vice City collaboration on Instagram: GTA 6 tease or a new project?

American rapper 50 Cent caused a stir on social media on March 2, 2023, after posting a picture of GTA Vice City on his Instagram account. The post led to speculation among fans that he may be involved in the development of the highly anticipated GTA 6 or another project with Rockstar Games.

While the rapper did not provide any specific details about the post, he promised to explain it later. The upcoming GTA 6 is rumored to be set in Vice City, which has further fueled speculation about a potential collaboration between 50 Cent and Rockstar Games.

50 Cent teases GTA fans with a Vice City post on Instagram

A screenshot of 50 Cent's new Vice City post today (Image via Instagram)

As can be seen in the screenshot above, the American rapper 50 Cent captioned the Vice City post by writing the following:

“I will explain this later, GLG GreenLightGang this s*it bigger than POWER trust me. BOOM"

Fans were excited to see 50 Cent's Instagram post, which closely resembled the existing Vice City Definitive Edition logo. While some speculated about a possible collaboration with Rockstar on GTA 6 or an entirely new project, others believed it could be related to a new TV series.

Regardless of what it might be, fans were hyped and shared their excitement on Twitter. Here are notable fan reactions, with many speculating about the future of the GTA series with the American rap icon:

RockstarVerse @RockstarVerse @InfinityBesk I wonder if hes trolling or this is actually about gta 6.... @InfinityBesk I wonder if hes trolling or this is actually about gta 6....

2D @yonah04378055 @RockstarVerse I’m thinking maybe a song but mainly gta 6 @RockstarVerse I’m thinking maybe a song but mainly gta 6

It has been speculated that 50 Cent's Instagram post may hint at his involvement with the upcoming Grand Theft Auto Online summer DLC in 2023. This could be similar to when Dr. Dre was featured in the game's VIP Contract mission as part of The Contract DLC update in 2021. Additionally, if Rockstar decides to update the game's radio stations, a collaboration with 50 Cent for a music feature is also possible.

It's also possible that Rockstar may be collaborating with 50 Cent for the remaining content in the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, which is set to be released gradually in the coming weeks.

Here’s everything left in the DLC that fans can expect this year:

Last Dose story-driven missions

Karin Boor

Karin Hotring Everon

Willar Eudora

Ocelot Virtue

There are a multitude of possibilities, and until the rapper himself confirms anything, fans may have to wait a little longer. However, they can stay tuned for this year's community update, which may provide more details on the potential collaboration.

Poll : 0 votes