"GTA 6 announcement coming soon!": Fans react to 50 Cent's new cryptic "Vice City" post

50 Cent left many GTA fans thinking as he posted a cryptic Vice City image on Twitter earlier today, March 2; however, fans want this to be linked with Rockstar's upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6. Social media user @M_a_r_c_e_l_o_9 replied to the American rapper's post hoping for the next title in the open-world series to be announced soon. As they waited anxiously for their anticipated game, they wrote:

"GTA 6 announcement coming soon."

Many other fans reacted to the post and expressed their excitement for a possible collaboration between 50 Cent and Rockstar Games.

Fans expect GTA 6 to be announced as 50 Cent posts Vice City

50cent @50cent GreenLightGang this shit bigger than POWER trust me. BOOM #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi I will Explain this later, GLGGreenLightGang this shit bigger than POWER trust me.BOOM I will Explain this later, GLG🚦GreenLightGang this shit bigger than POWER trust me. 💣BOOM💨#bransoncognac #lecheminduroi https://t.co/7SIeFrcD4u

After Instagram, 50 Cent also made the above post on Twitter, promising fans to explain it later. This Vice City post could mean anything from a music collaboration or a new TV series featuring the rap icon; however, the only thing on gamers' minds was GTA 6.

Midgeti @gtaman533 @50cent 50 got us Hyped now! GTA Reveal soon? March is usually the month R* would @50cent 50 got us Hyped now! GTA Reveal soon? March is usually the month R* would

💀Mr11🏴‍☠️ @youngdreadgod @50cent gonna be doing the story for GTA 6 @50cent gonna be doing the story for GTA 6

The leaked incident in 2022 suggested that the sixth edition of Grand Theft Auto would be set in Vice City, giving fans more reason to anticipate an announcement after seeing the post. It would be phenomenal to see an artist like 50 Cent getting featured in the series in some way, and fans may have to wait a little longer before anything is confirmed.

When can fans expect an official announcement and release date for GTA 6?

Fans have waited patiently for Grand Theft Auto 6 for many years, making it one of the most anticipated games in history. While Rockstar has been completely silent on the upcoming game for quite some time, famous insider Tez2 recently reported the status of the next title in the series.

According to his report on GTAForums on January 30, Grand Theft Auto 6 is now "feature complete," suggesting that Rockstar has finally finished developing a fully-functional UI for it. They also analyzed the leaked footage and shared the GPU/CPU specifications for it:

Intel® Core™ i9-10980XE @3.00GHz

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3975WX 32-Cores

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER

Their report suggests that the developers must be polishing the game by now, and fans can expect an announcement for the game to be imminent. If the title gets announced this year, it is safe to assume that its release date will be around 2025, as evidenced by the previous releases in the series.

Fans are advised to take the above-mentioned leaks and analyses with a grain of salt until Rockstar officially confirms anything. The rest of the year looks promising for the series, and many announcements are expected soon.

