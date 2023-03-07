Rockstar Games reportedly aiming for a 2024 GTA 6 release date

News regarding the potential release date of GTA 6 has once again stirred up a conversation on social media. Popular insider Tez2 revealed that Rockstar Games plans for a late 2024 release. Given that this is a highly anticipated title, the conversation has been vivid.

However, Rockstar Games has maintained absolute silence about all information related to GTA 6. As a result, the word of credible insiders is the only thing that excites fans these days. Readers are advised to take all the information presented here with a grain of salt.

GTA 6 could release by holiday 2024, according to Tez2

A well-known Rockstar Games insider, who goes by Tez2, has informed the gaming industry giants might plan to release their latest entry into the Grand Theft Auto franchise by Holiday 2024.

Here's what the insider had to say about the game's release date:

Tez2 claimed Rockstar Games have already delayed the deadline for the release of GTA 6 multiple times. However, the upper management is not in a position to further delay it to late 2025 or even 2026.

This makes the release date timed for the holiday season of 2024 or early 2025 the two most likely options, with an announcement for the game in 2023.

There is also speculation that to meet the 2024 deadline, some of the game's content might have to be cut and later released as DLC. However, a step in this direction is unpopular among the fan base.

Tez2 also spoke about a forced return to office policy that is being implemented by many companies, such as Activision Blizzard, according to some of its employees.

If Rockstar Games adopts such a policy, it will facilitate the final development stage of GTA 6. However, Rockstar did come under a lot of fire for the intensive crunch periods their employees had to put in close to the release date of Red Dead Redemption 2.

GamesIndustry @GIBiz



gamesindustry.biz/articles/2018-…



Rockstar has been "working 100-hour weeks" on Red Dead Redemption 2

Rockstar Games higher-up have plans for GTA Online

To the dismay of fans across the globe, the GTA Online Design director for Rockstar Games, Scott Butchard, revealed in an interview a few days back that the company had multiple updates for Grand Theft Auto Online extensively planned to drop throughout 2023.

Ben @videotech_



Read here:

In a long interview with GamesRadar, Rockstar Games' GTA Online Design Director confirmed the developer has a lot of exciting ideas currently in active development, with more exciting seasonal events planned.

Fans were visibly annoyed with the announcement as most of them are seemingly done with GTA Online and now only wish to hear about the development of their next game.

𝑴. 𝑺𝒕𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒏 @SevenWithTheT @videotech_ Why can't the game just die, what is everyone doing after 10 years of the same damned videogame? @videotech_ Why can't the game just die, what is everyone doing after 10 years of the same damned videogame?

While the perspective of the disgruntled fans can be understood, one also has to consider that Rockstar Games had their work cut out for them with the development of Grand Theft Auto 6.

The COVID pandemic also hampered the game's production by keeping employees stuck at home, which must have slowed project progress to a crawl.

Their latest individual release, Red Dead Redemption 2, left gamers in awe with its near-perfect execution, stunning visuals, and at its core, a heartfelt story of the Dutch Van Der Linde gang. Hence, to win over the fans once more, Rockstar Games will have to go a few steps even further.

