What happened to 50 Cent's GTA Vice City posts? Everything we know so far

On March 2, 2023, famous American pop star 50 Cent put up a cryptic post on his Instagram page with an image of the hit Rockstar Games title GTA Vice City. Social media went into a frenzy as players of the long-term franchise believed this had something to do with the release of Grand Theft Auto 6.

A few days later, none of his Vice City-related uploads could be found. The gaming community began to speculate if Rockstar had anything to do with removing his posts, raising the likelihood of his involvement with the series.

Timeline of rapper 50 Cent teasing involvement with GTA Vice City

On March 2, 2023, American rapper 50 Cent posted an image of GTA Vice City on his Instagram page. The caption read that he would explain everything later and that it would be bigger than Power.

He later uploaded another cryptic post to his Twitter handle with the same image and caption, exciting GTA fans.

Power was a crime drama television series that became one of Starz Network's most successful programs. Since 50 Cent was involved in the show, his indications suggest that his next project will be much bigger than Power.

Many have speculated that because Power was a popular TV show, Rockstar Games might have approved a live-action adaptation of Grand Theft Auto Vice City. While it is not normally associated with the developers, given how many games are adapted for television, it is not completely out of the realm of possibility.

There was also speculation regarding his involvement with the game series, appearing as a radio station host or an alternative character, much like his colleague Dr. Dre did years ago for GTA Online's DLC.

50 Cent's mysterious posts, however, did not end there. The next day, he posted another image of GTA Vice City on his Instagram page, with the caption asking an unknown entity whether they would proceed with whatever project they were involved in.

Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3 50 Cent has made another Vice City post on Instagram.



He’s either a hardcore troll or is teasing an upcoming collab with Rockstar. I now highly doubt it’s GTA 6 related. 50 Cent has made another Vice City post on Instagram. He’s either a hardcore troll or is teasing an upcoming collab with Rockstar. I now highly doubt it’s GTA 6 related. https://t.co/1RZY9OogPH

While many were thrilled to see his GTA-related posts as they linked him to Vice City or possibly GTA 6, others seemed skeptical since neither of the images appear to be new renders from Grand Theft Auto 6 or Vice City.

Gazo Hampson @ghampster21 @that1detectiv3 He's been well known for being a troll he's likes to the hype on everyone. But his music is nice to listen to. @that1detectiv3 He's been well known for being a troll he's likes to the hype on everyone. But his music is nice to listen to.

Players discovered that the image posted on March 2, 2023, was lifted from Vice City's King-Pin achievement cover image.

The image in his second post was picked up from the Ali Express page of a neon Vice City sign.

However, all of these posts were silently erased from all his social media sites, prompting fans to believe that this might have been done at the request of Rockstar Games.

It's probable that 50 Cent accidentally uploaded these graphics and withdrew them due to legalities, as major studios have tight non-disclosure regulations for their major releases.

Grand Theft Auto 6 has been the talk of the town for years now. Rockstar Games has acknowledged that it is well under development, although nothing more has been revealed.

Last year, many leaked videos from the development of GTA 6 were posted online, suggesting the game is set in and around Vice City, Rockstar Games' fictional adaption of Miami.

Linking the leaked footage to 50 Cent's previous posts with images of Vice City, it's easy to see why players and fans assumed he'd be involved in the sequel to the action-adventure game franchise.

Since no explanation was provided, and the posts have now been deleted, one can only hypothesize about the whole saga.

