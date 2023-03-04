Over the past few days, the famous rapper and musician 50 Cent posted pictures of the GTA Vice City logo on Instagram and Twitter, leading to speculation about his possible appearance in GTA 6.

There has been plenty of buzz on social media about 50 Cent's relevance to the game title, with some wondering whether he might feature as a voice actor or radio host in the game. Others even pondered the possibility of the rapper partnering up with Rockstar Games.

This article covers everything we know so far about 50 Cent's rumored involvement with the GTA franchise.

50 Cent's GTA Vice City-associated posts on social media

Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3



I suspect this has something to do with GTA 6, but we’ll have to wait and see.



#GTA #RockstarGames Rapper 50 Cent has teased his involvement in a project relating to Vice City.I suspect this has something to do with GTA 6, but we’ll have to wait and see. Rapper 50 Cent has teased his involvement in a project relating to Vice City.I suspect this has something to do with GTA 6, but we’ll have to wait and see.#GTA #RockstarGames https://t.co/Tll3H2BctY

On March 2, 2023, 50 Cent posted a photo of the original Vice City logo via his Instagram handle. The logo can be seen on top of three flyers displaying a palm tree. These trees are abundant in real-life Miami, on which the setting of Vice City is based.

50 Cent captioned it by saying:

"I will explain this later, GLG GreenLightGang this sh*t bigger than POWER trust me. BOOM #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi"

These captions have a certain keyword, POWER, which hints at 50 Cent's speculated association with Rockstar Games.

Power is an American crime drama TV series produced and created by Courtney A. Kemp, and 50 Cent is a collaborator in the project.

Tez2 @TezFunz2 twitter.com/RobbinRams/sta… Robbin Rams🐏 @RobbinRams 50Cent just posted another Vice City pic on instagram. I found the source of the photo and its from Ali Express 50Cent just posted another Vice City pic on instagram. I found the source of the photo and its from Ali Express https://t.co/oXS4cOhJpF 💀 twitter.com/RobbinRams/sta…

50 Cent also reacted to a recent tweet from popular GTA insider Tez2 with a skull emoji, which usually conveys a sarcastic feeling of speechlessness towards someone.

In the quoted tweet, one can see two photographs compared side-by-side. The first one is the picture from 50 Cent's latest post showing a glowing Vice City neon sign. The other picture is a screenshot of the sign being on sale on AliExpress for €12,736.

📺 we working together or are you just f**king around? Big moves only! GLG 🚦 GreenlightGang 🎯 I don't miss #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi

There was no mention of his TV series, Power. But the highlighted television emoji at the beginning of the caption is crucial to understanding what is going on.

What the GTA community had to say about 50 Cent

Given that he posted a picture of the Vice City neon logo and began his caption with a TV emoji, it is possible that 50 Cent could be working with Rockstar Games on a Vice City TV series. Multiple users on Twitter and Reddit have commented about this possibility.

Abraham @abe_casas @TezFunz2 He’s probably just doing a tv show based on the Vice city storyline @TezFunz2 He’s probably just doing a tv show based on the Vice city storyline

simptaro @simptaro1 @that1detectiv3 its a vice city show to promote gta 6. pretty self explanatory @that1detectiv3 its a vice city show to promote gta 6. pretty self explanatory

The bizarre case of the deleted posts

The Vice City posts are not visible anymore (Image via Instagram)

A few hours ago, 50 Cent seems to have deleted the two posts with the Vice City logos, leading to further speculation in the community.

Some theories circulating online suggest that Rockstar Games informed the rapper to delete both posts after they felt netizens were being hinted at 50 Cent's appearance in GTA 6 because of the posts.

Others believe 50 Cent will not be appearing in the announced Rockstar game title but that the artist was just using the game's hype as clout.

