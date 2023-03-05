Every GTA Vice City Cast for the iconic characters: Tom Sizemore, Ray Liotta, & more voice actors

Rockstar Games has created some of gaming history's most unforgettable and iconic characters for GTA. Crafting individuals that will make players connect and fall in love with them is not an easy task. This is where the voice actors step in. With their impeccable performance as some of the most unique characters, they have left a lasting impression in gamers’ minds.

These characters are directly connected to the games’ success, and along with Rockstar’s writing, a lot of it is due to the efforts of these earnest performers, who poured their souls into the roles they were given. Today, we will look at five voice actors who catapulted GTA Vice City into a galaxy of its own.

Tom Sizemore and Ray Liotta are two of the most iconic GTA voice actors

1) Ray Liotta

Raymond Allen Liotta, born on December 18, 1954, in Newark, New York, gained fame for his timeless classics Goodfellas, Something Wild, Field Of Dreams, and more. While some of his best work came out in the late 80s and 90s, Ray Liotta was set to become immortal in the gaming world when he agreed to voice the iconic GTA protagonist Tommy Vercetti for GTA Vice City.

Tommy is a big part of most players’ childhoods, and they fondly remember his legendary exploits even 20 years later. Much of it is credited to Ray’s efforts and grit in his performance as Mr. Vercetti, which brought the character to life. Unfortunately, Ray Liotta passed away on May 26, 2022 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

2) Philip Michael Thomas

Philip Michael Thomas is not only an actor but also a musician. He was born on May 26, 1949, in Columbus, Ohio, and quickly made a name for himself through the mega-hit TV series Miami Vice. It was also a major source of inspiration for GTA Vice City, and his casting was a no-brainer for a pivotal role such as that of Lance Vance.

The character plays a supporting role in the game and aids Tommy Vercetti in taking over Vice City. In the failed drug deal at the start of the game, Lance lost his brother, which motivated him to side with Tommy on their quest for revenge; however, by the end Lance’s greed got the better of him as he betrayed Tommy with Sonny. Lance was killed by Tommy in the final mission in a gun fight.

3) Frank Chavez

Unlike all others on this list, Frank Chavez was a Filipino lawyer. He was, in fact, the Solicitor General of the Philippines during the Aquino administration. He was born on February 6, 1947, and entered the gaming industry through GTA 3.

For the sequel, Chavez returned as the character Fernando Martinez, a popular talk show host on the radio channel Emotion 98.3. He is a passionate Latino with a career spanning 30 years on and off radio stations. Chavez passed away on September 11, 2013, but left his mark on the gaming community as a memorable character from one of the most loved games ever.

4) Luis Guzman

Luis Guzman is a Puerto Rican actor born on August 28, 1956, who made a name for himself in the American TV and movie industry as part of hit projects like Narcos, Wednesday, Anger Management, and more. His voice was used for the drug kingpin Ricardo Diaz.

He was a short-tempered Cocaine kingpin for Vice City and ambushed the drug deal between the Forelli Mafia and the Vance brothers. While Tommy and Lance pretended to aid his organization, they ultimately turned on Diaz and took over his drug empire in Vice City.

5) Tom Sizemore

Thomas Edward Sizemore Jr., born on November 29, 1961, in Detriot, Michigan, garnered attention for his supporting roles in movies like Fourth Of July, Marlboro Man, Passenger 57 and more. Tom Sizemore is fondly remembered among gamers for his iconic portrayal of the Forelli Mafia family head, Sonny Forelli.

Sonny is the lead antagonist of GTA Vice City, who aims to use Tommy Vercetti as his puppet on the East Coast; however, Vercetti got out of his leash and established his own empire.

Sonny perished in the final battle of the game owing to a deadly gunfight at the Vercetti Estate on Starfish Island. Tom Sizemore sadly passed away on March 3, 2023, at the age of 61.

