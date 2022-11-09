How to unlock the last mission in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

The last mission in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition can be a bit tricky to unlock for some players. Keep Your Friends Close only requires Cap the Collector to be completed. It might seem quite simple, but Cap the Collector is a mission with numerous requirements that often prevent players from making it to the finale.

Thus, unlocking the last mission in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition essentially boils down to your understanding of how to unlock Cap the Collector. This remaster didn't change anything regarding what you have to do compared to the original game when it comes to this requirement.

How you can unlock the final mission in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

Gamers need to do the following in order to unlock Cap the Collector, which is the penultimate mission in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition:

Complete Cop Land and all other previous storyline missions

Unlock the revenue streams of seven Assets, one of which must be Print Works and the Vercetti Estate

There are nine relevant Assets in this game for this requirement since Phil's Place doesn't technically count:

Boatyard

Cherry Popper Ice Cream Factory

InterGlobal Studios

Kaufman Cabs

Malibu Club

Print Works

Sunshine Autos

The Pole Position Club

The Vercetti Estate

By default, you must unlock the revenue streams for Print Works and The Vercetti Estate. This means you need to complete five of the remaining seven Assets and all their missions to unlock Cap the Collector.

It doesn't matter which of the five other Assets you complete.

Unlocking Keep Your Friends Close

Here are the relevant prices for each purchasable Asset in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition:

Boatyard: $10,000

$10,000 Cherry Popper Ice Cream Factory: $20,000

$20,000 InterGlobal Studios: $60,000

$60,000 Kaufman Cabs: $40,000

$40,000 Malibu Club: $120,000

$120,000 Print Works: $70,000

$70,000 Sunshine Autos: $50,000

$50,000 The Pole Position Club: $30,000

Completing these assets boils down to finishing all their missions. Some of these properties have a single task, whereas others require multiple missions. Here is a breakdown of what you need to do for each one:

Boatyard: Beat Checkpoint Charlie

Beat Checkpoint Charlie Cherry Popper Ice Cream Factory: Sell 50 items from Mr. Whoopee in Distribution

Sell 50 items from Mr. Whoopee in Distribution InterGlobal Studios: Complete the InterGlobal Studios missions

Complete the InterGlobal Studios missions Kaufman Cabs: Complete the Kaufman Cab missions

Complete the Kaufman Cab missions Malibu Club: Complete the Malibu Club missions

Complete the Malibu Club missions Print Works: Complete the Print Works missions

Complete the Print Works missions Sunshine Autos: Deliver all cars on all four car lists

Deliver all cars on all four car lists The Pole Position Club: Spend $300 on private dances

Once you have completed seven Assets, you just need to do Cap the Collector to unlock Keep Your Friends Close. The final requirement worth noting is that you must have at least $1,000 on hand before starting the last mission. Most players should already have more money than that by the end of the game.

What to do after the final mission in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition?

You can always explore the city (Image via Rockstar Games)

Keep Your Friends Close is the last storyline mission given to you in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition. There isn't much to do after it except:

Find all Hidden Packages

Complete all Rampages

Complete all Stunt Jumps

Do all side-missions

Complete all vehicle missions

Go for 100% Completion

Players are encouraged to utilize this information to finish the last mission in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : Did you ever play the original Vice City? Yes No 0 votes