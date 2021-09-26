How to trigger the final mission in GTA Vice City

Unlike other GTA games in the series, there are some prerequisite requirements that the player must fulfill to attempt GTA Vice City's final mission.

Technically, these conditions unlock the mission, Cap the Collector. However, that endeavor unlocks Keep Your Friends Close. Hence, players still need to complete those requirements to trigger the final mission in GTA Vice City.

How to trigger GTA Vice City's final mission

These requirements apply to Cap the Collector, which unlocks the final mission (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Vice City players must own at least six businesses and have their revenue streams unlocked. To do so, they must complete every mission for those businesses. It's worth noting that Print Works is mandatory. Also, Phil's Place does not count as one of the six businesses.

All relevant businesses in GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City players need to complete six of the eight assets (Image via Rockstar Games)

The following establishments apply to the six business mandates:

Boatyard

Cherry Popper Ice Cream Factory

The Pole Position Club

Sunshine Autos

InterGlobal Studios

Kaufman Cabs

Print Works (mandatory)

Malibu Club

As a result, there are eight businesses that the player can own. GTA Vice City users only need to unlock the revenue stream of six of these businesses. The only mandatory one is Print Works.

The first four assets are simple, as they only involve a singular task. The remaining four consist of the player completing a few missions to unlock the revenue stream.

The first four assets

The Cherry Popper Ice Cream Factory is one of the six assets players can complete (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Vice City players can purchase these assets for:

$10,000 (Boatyard)

$20,000 (Cherry Popper Ice Cream Factory)

$30,000 (The Pole Position Club)

$50,000 (Sunshine Autos)

The Position Club is the easiest, as one only has to spend $300 in the back room. It will only take five minutes.

The Boatyard has one mission called Checkpoint Charlie. One essentially goes through a few checkpoints on a boat.

GTA Vice City players can unlock Cherry Popper Ice Cream Factory's revenue stream by distributing the goods to 50 customers.

Finally, Sunshine Autos has several levels where the player delivers cars to the auto shop.

The final four assets

GTA Vice City players must complete the Print Works missions to unlock the final mission (Image via Rockstar Games)

The remaining assets have several missions and they cost:

$60,000 (InterGlobal Studios)

$40,000 (Kaufman Cabs)

$70,000 (Print Works)

$120,000 (Malibu Club)

The Malibu Club and InterGlobal Studios have four missions each. Kaufman Cabs has three missions, and Print Works only has two. Remember, Print Works is mandatory.

Unlocking the final mission in GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City players need to complete at least six of those assets, with one of them being Print Works. Once they have completed Cop Land, they should be able to unlock Cap the Collector.

Complete that mission to unlock Keep Your Friends Close. That is the final endeavor in GTA Vice City, so players won't have to worry about additional requirements thereafter.

