5 infamously boring asset missions in the GTA series

Asset missions in the GTA series are often done to bring a player a new revenue stream, but they're not created equally as far as fun is concerned.

Some asset missions are just outright boring. These assets are optional, so players can always skip doing them if they don't wish to. However, some assets also have fun missions that make unlocking additional revenue seem like a breeze.

Unfortunately, that's not the case for these missions. These asset missions can be easy to do, but it doesn't mean the player will enjoy doing them. Likewise, some of these asset missions can just be monotonous to a fault, making the gameplay experience feel very repetitive.

Five boring asset missions in the GTA series

#5 - RS Haul (GTA San Andreas)

RS Haul is an okay asset with mediocre missions (Image via GTA Wiki)

GTA San Andreas's Trucking side missions are simple in their very nature. CJ essentially goes from one place to another whilst driving a truck, with a few variations thrown in.

Considering how lackluster the Linerunner is as a vehicle, these missions are rather slow-paced and uneventful. The forced Wanted Levels in the illegal Trucking missions adds some spice to this asset mission.

However, it can also add unnecessary frustration given how a single mistake can fail the mission and still leave players with a three-star Wanted Level.

#4 - Capital Autos (GTA Liberty City Stories)

Being a fairly honest car salesman is an interesting objective in a GTA game, but Capital Autos' asset mission isn't all that interesting. There are four different cars to show off to the pedestrians, each with a different objective.

The farthest left one wants to run over people, which often results in the player getting a Wanted Level. The person next to them wants to drive fast.

That is the complete opposite of the person to their right, who wishes to drive slowly. Finally, the person on the far right wants Toni to go off-road and do a few tricks.

Individually speaking, these aren't bad objectives. However, it gets repetitive doing six levels of this activity, especially since the asset only has a cap of $4,000 a day.

#3 - Hogs 'n' Cogs (GTA Liberty City Stories)

The Bike Salesman mission is an identical replica of the Car Salesman mission seen above, except with motorcycles. Given that motorcycles are less forgiving when it comes to crashes, it ultimately means that this mission is a little more frustrating to play through.

Despite it being harder than the Capital Autos asset, players only get a maximum cap of $3,000 a day. It's also worth noting that the player has to sell 40 motorcycles, which means there are ten levels, rather than just six.

Hence, it's even more repetitive than the previous asset mission.

#2 - Cherry Popper Ice Cream Factory (GTA Vice City)

The Cherry Popper Ice Cream Factory (Image via GTA Wiki)

Distribution is a simple mission in GTA Vice City, but its simplicity and length make it an uneventful mission to play through. The objective of this mission is to use the Mr. Whoopee Van to sell 50 drugs consecutively.

Not only do rival gangs attack Tommy if he sells on their turf, but police can also notice him doing so. Given how unspectacular the vehicle is, it just means that the player has to do a monotonous activity while occasionally going to a Pay 'N' Spray.

The Cherry Popper Ice Cream Factory also generates $3,000 a day, making it the second-lowest revenue stream (not counting an unfinished Sunshine Autos).

#1 - The Pole Position Club (GTA Vice City)

It's easy, but still boring (Image via GTA Wiki)

This asset mission is laughably easy, but it's still a boring one. To unlock The Pole Position Club's revenue, GTA Vice City players need to spend $300 on a private session there.

Tommy spends $5 per five in-game minutes, so spending $300 in approximately five real-life minutes. While some players love the sort of content associated with an establishment like The Pole Position Club, it should be noted that GTA Vice City is still an early GTA game.

The graphics aren't all that good, and it's just a simple animation on a loop. It's an interesting idea as far as asset missions go, but its age shows here.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul