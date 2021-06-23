5 awesome GTA moments for Tommy Vercetti

GTA players know better than to test the patience of Tommy Vercetti, the undisputed kingpin of crime in Vice City.

Like most GTA protagonists, Tommy is ruthless and unrelenting to his enemies. However, what makes him stand out is his reliance on fear and violence when it comes to his actions as well as his lack of remorse.

Vice City is a crime-ridden story full of twists and turns for Tommy. Nonetheless, he provides GTA players with a string of amazing moments.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Five GTA moments of awesomeness for Tommy Vercetti

#5 - He finishes off the Forelli mafia by himself

The mission, Keep Your Friends Close, is the final test to determine if the player has what it takes to run Vice City.

At the end of the game, Tommy is not only betrayed by his boss Sonny Forelli, but he also loses his right-hand man Lance Vance.

Despite the unfavorable odds at the Vercetti Estate, Tommy overcame several enemy waves and took out his two major targets. This is made all the more impressive by the fact that Tommy did it himself, with no assistance from any allies. Once the Forelli mafia was dealt with, Tommy was able to freely run his operations without further hindrance.

It is a satisfying payoff, given that Sonny took 15 years of Tommy's life. It's only fair that the GTA player takes his.

#4 - Tommy takes over the business from Ricardo Diaz

The mission, Rub Out, is a turning point in the entire storyline as Tommy goes from being a lowly hitman to running a criminal empire.

Drug baron Ricardo Diaz used to control Vice City with a tight grip before Tommy loosened it.

In Rub Out, Tommy and Lance used their M4 carbines to cut through enemies like soft cheese. Ricardo Diaz was taken out of the equation, allowing Tommy to reap the rewards of his business.

The second half of the story remains, but this time, the GTA player is the one with the power and money.

#3 - He successfully blackmails a powerful politician

In Martha's Mug Shot, corrupt congressman Alex Shrub wants to gain puritan votes by placing restrictions on the porn industry.

Tommy Vercetti isn't going to take it lying down since he runs InterGlobal Studios. With the assistance of porn starlet Candy Suxx, he blackmails the politician with incriminating photos.

Martha's Mug Shot is an impressive display of Tommy's can't-say-die attitude as he survives an entire onslaught of FIB agents with powerful weaponry.

GTA players can also steal the bronze-colored limo during this mission. This is a unique vehicle that is only available for this mission.

#2 - Tommy save Love Fist from an obsessed stalker

Like GTA 5 RP streamer Sykkuno once said, every popular figure has a few crazy followers. Unfortunately, heavy metal band Love Fist has to contend with the dangerous variety.

On one occasion, Tommy is tasked to protect the band from an obsessed stalker, who wants all the members dead for an unknown reason.

On their way to a concert, the Love Fist members discover that their limo is rigged to blow if Tommy drives too slow. The GTA players have to hightail it under rainy weather conditions while the band diffuses the bomb.

Tommy is mostly bored with the entire ordeal. This is seen when he nonchalantly advises Love Fist to cut the green wire.

#1 - The Harwood Butcher incident

In 1971, Sonny Forelli sent Tommy Vercetti to kill a single man. However, that single man ended up being 11 different men.

Tommy proceeded to kill them all anyway. He landed a 15-year prison sentence (having barely escaped the death penalty), but not before earning the name Harwood Butcher.

Tommy never ratted out any of the Forelli members, proving his intense loyalty.

GTA players already know how dangerous Tommy Vercetti is even before they start playing the game. This is quite an effective introduction to the character, given his reputation as a killer.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh