GTA Online weekly update for March 9-15, 2023 released

A new GTA Online weekly update is available worldwide today, starting an event week with new content as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC drip feed. The Karin Hotring Everon stock car and many other exotic vehicles are finally available for purchase. Auto Shop owners can earn 3x $GTA and RP by doing Auto Shop Robbery Contracts and Auto Shop Service Jobs throughout the event.
Sessanta is being generous this week by offering triple bonuses if players help her collect rides in Exotic Exports. They can also participate in Hotring Circuit Races to earn triple rewards. Moreover, both Sumo Adversary Mode and Community Series offer double cash and RP, making it one of the best weekly events of 2023.
This article will share everything players need to know about today’s GTA Online weekly update content.
Brand new GTA Online weekly update event starts today (March 9 to March 15)
New vehicles added
- Karin Hotring Everon
New Content
- 6 Hotring Circuit Races
3x cash and RP
- Auto Shop Robbery Contracts
- Auto Shop Client Jobs
- Hotring Circuit Races
- Exotic Exports
2x cash and RP
- Sumo Adversary Mode
- Community Series
The Karin Hotring Everon can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,790,000 - $1,342,50.
New GTA Online showroom cars to check out this week (March 9 to March 15)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom
- Karin Hotring Everon
- Declasse Hotring Sabre
- Dundreary Landstalker XL
- Annis Hellion
- Pfister Comet
Luxury Autos Showroom
- Lampadati Tigon
- Pegassi Tezeract
Podium Vehicle
- BF Club
Prize Ride Challenge
- Seminole Frontier
Available Time Trials for the week
- RC Time Trial – Davis Quartz
- HSW Time Trial – Sandy Shores
- Time Trial – Vinewood Hills
HSW Test Ride (Only available for Xbox Series X/S and PS5 users)
- Coil Cyclone II
A new set of Test Track Vehicles this week
- Ocelot R88
- Benefactor BR8
- Progen PR4
All GTA Online discounts, rewards, and Gun Van items this week (March 9 – March 15)
40% off
- Auto Shops
- Auto Shop Renovations
35% off
- Bravado Buffalo STX ($1,397,500 – $1,048,125)
- Annis Hellion ($542,750)
- Karin Calico GTF ($1,296,750 – $972,562)
- Declasse Hotring Sabre ($539,500 – $404,625)
- Annis Euros ($1,170,000 – $877,500)
- Coil Cyclone II ($1,462,500)
25% off
- Lampadati Tigon ($1,732,500)
- Vapid Caracara ($1,331,250)
- Benefactor BR8 ($2,550,000)
Gun Van discounted items this week
- Assault SMG
- Railgun
- Homing Launcher
- Sweeper Shotgun
- Compact EMP Launcher
- Proximity Mine
- Molotov
- Sniper Rifle
- Carbine Rifle
- Baseball Bat
- Body Armor
- Knife
This is perhaps one of the best weekly updates of 2023, especially for Auto Shop owners, as they can earn millions during the event. The recent background update has also fixed the Account Dupe glitch, text spam (PC), and many other bugs for a better online experience.