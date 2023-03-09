GTA Online weekly update for March 9-15, 2023 released

A new GTA Online weekly update is available worldwide today, starting an event week with new content as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC drip feed. The Karin Hotring Everon stock car and many other exotic vehicles are finally available for purchase. Auto Shop owners can earn 3x $GTA and RP by doing Auto Shop Robbery Contracts and Auto Shop Service Jobs throughout the event.

Sessanta is being generous this week by offering triple bonuses if players help her collect rides in Exotic Exports. They can also participate in Hotring Circuit Races to earn triple rewards. Moreover, both Sumo Adversary Mode and Community Series offer double cash and RP, making it one of the best weekly events of 2023.

This article will share everything players need to know about today’s GTA Online weekly update content.

Brand new GTA Online weekly update event starts today (March 9 to March 15)

New vehicle

- Hotring Everon ($1,790,000 - $1,342,500)

6 New Hotring Circuit Races

3x GTA$ & RP

- Tuner Contracts

- Auto Shop Client Jobs

- Exotic Exports

- Select Hotring Circuit Races

2x GTA$ & RP

- Sumo Adv Mode

- Select Community Series

The Karin Hotring Everon can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,790,000 - $1,342,50.

New GTA Online showroom cars to check out this week (March 9 to March 15)

Prize Ride - Seminole Frontier (Top 5 in Street Races, 3 days in row)



Luxury Showcase - Tigon, Tezeract



Simeon Showroom - Hotring Everon, Hotring Sabre, Landstalker XL, Hellion, Comet

Podium - Club

Prize Ride - Seminole Frontier (Top 5 in Street Races, 3 days in row)

Luxury Showcase - Tigon, Tezeract

Simeon Showroom - Hotring Everon, Hotring Sabre, Landstalker XL, Hellion, Comet

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

Karin Hotring Everon

Declasse Hotring Sabre

Dundreary Landstalker XL

Annis Hellion

Pfister Comet

Luxury Autos Showroom

Lampadati Tigon

Pegassi Tezeract

Podium Vehicle

BF Club

Prize Ride Challenge

Seminole Frontier

Available Time Trials for the week

RC Time Trial – Davis Quartz

HSW Time Trial – Sandy Shores

Time Trial – Vinewood Hills

HSW Test Ride (Only available for Xbox Series X/S and PS5 users)

Coil Cyclone II

A new set of Test Track Vehicles this week

Ocelot R88

Benefactor BR8

Progen PR4

All GTA Online discounts, rewards, and Gun Van items this week (March 9 – March 15)

40% off

Auto Shops

Auto Shop Renovations

35% off

Bravado Buffalo STX ($1,397,500 – $1,048,125)

Annis Hellion ($542,750)

Karin Calico GTF ($1,296,750 – $972,562)

Declasse Hotring Sabre ($539,500 – $404,625)

Annis Euros ($1,170,000 – $877,500)

Coil Cyclone II ($1,462,500)

25% off

Lampadati Tigon ($1,732,500)

Vapid Caracara ($1,331,250)

Benefactor BR8 ($2,550,000)

Gun Van discounted items this week

Assault SMG

Railgun

Homing Launcher

Sweeper Shotgun

Compact EMP Launcher

Proximity Mine

Molotov

Sniper Rifle

Carbine Rifle

Baseball Bat

Body Armor

Knife

This is perhaps one of the best weekly updates of 2023, especially for Auto Shop owners, as they can earn millions during the event. The recent background update has also fixed the Account Dupe glitch, text spam (PC), and many other bugs for a better online experience.

