5 things that are still unreleased in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars

It has been almost two and a half months since the latest Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update was released in GTA Online. Rockstar Games has been keeping users updated on what the DLC will consist of.

Most of the content in the update has already been released in the previous months. New missions, characters, properties, cars, and weapons are out there in GTA Online for players to embrace.

As of this writing, a few things in the Los Santos Drug Wars update have been announced, leaked, or discovered in the game files but have not been released to the public.

Last Dose and four cars unreleased in GTA Online

1) Last Dose mission

GTA Online players must have played the action-fueled First Dose series of missions in the latest DLC update. Apart from these, there is a second part of this chapter.

A week ago, a popular GTA insider and data miner that goes by the alias "Gaming Detective" (@that1detectiv3 on Twitter) shared a tweet about the pinned post on Rockstar Games' Twitter handle.

We can expect the “Last Dose” story missions and the final part of the drip-feed to drop around that time in GTA Online.



Rockstar has pinned a new tweet that should be down by March 15. We can expect the "Last Dose" story missions and the final part of the drip-feed to drop around that time in GTA Online.

There is a major hint in the quoted tweet. Note how Rockstar Games tells players that GTA+ subscribers can claim the newly released 50-car garage on Eclipse Blvd through "March 15".

Considering the legitimate research done by Gaming Detective, there is an excellent chance that the game's creators will be releasing the Last Dose mission update into GTA Online with the GTA+ subscription benefits.

One of the primary reasons is that this is usually when Rockstar Games begins a new monthly period for the subscription.

The leaked cutscene features Labrat and Dr. Isiah Friedlander, one of the most popular side characters in Grand Theft Auto 5 and Michael De Santa's shrink. It seems as if the good doctor (ironic) is kidnapping Labrat from the Freakshop.

2) Ocelot Virtue

The Ocelot Virtue is an unreleased car that will be added to the game as part of the latest DLC update. This armored supercar is an Imani Tech car that can be turned into a remote-controlled vehicle and integrated with locked-on missile jammers.

The two-seated car features a single-gear system and a rare all-wheel drive train (AWD). It will be available for purchase from Legendary Motorsport for $2,980,000.

It is based on a real-life, highly aerodynamic, and elegant yet fast car, the Lotus Evija.

3) Karin Boor

Based on the real-life retro car, the 2nd generation Subaru BRAT, this vehicle is another car yet to be released in the game.

It can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,280,000. The drive coupe utility vehicle features a classic four-gear system with an AWD drive train and two seats.

The Karin Boor can be modified to look like a station wagon with the addition of a painted canopy truck bed at the rear of the vehicle.

4) Willard Eudora

One of the most esthetic unreleased vehicles in the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, the Willard Eudora is a classy coupe muscle car based on the real-life 1st generation Buick Electra.

The vintage full-size muscle features four seats and a rear-wheel drive that runs on a three-gear system. The Eudora gives off mafia vibes to anyone watching players roll the car in style.

It can be bought from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,250,000.

5) Karin Hotring Everon

One of the most anticipated racing cars in GTA Online, the Hotring Everon is another unreleased car that has players excited worldwide.

This vehicle is based on the real-life stock car, the 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro NASCAR. With its customized body look and unique features, like the protective nets on the windows, it is a desirable car for players crazy about racing.

It can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a price of $1,790,000.

Rockstar Games will conclude the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC with a blast in the upcoming weeks through mid-March. The unreleased content is praiseworthy and admirable.

