5 unreleased cars in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update that are worth the wait

Rockstar Games' habit of drip-feeding is strong with the recently released GTA Online DLC called Los Santos Drug Wars. Though the update featured new vehicles, there are still many unreleased cars that players are waiting for.

GTA fans generally figure out pretty quickly what such automobiles will be like; most of the time, they are displayed on the in-game store's website. This article will provide a list of five Los Santos Drug Wars DLC cars that the majority of players are waiting to be introduced to.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

5 upcoming cars in GTA Online that players should look out for

1) Karin Boor

The Karin Boor is based on the real-life Subaru Brat, and many players hope that this car is going to be the best off-road vehicle ever to be introduced in GTA Online.

Automobiles of this type are much sought-after and are known for being very useful in traveling mountainous roads or desert lands. Therefore, having a fresh off-roader that will provide luxury as well will be a really big deal.

The Subaru Brat is one of the most iconic vehicles from the 70s, so just seeing a car inspired by it in GTA Online will be amazing for anyone nostalgic about the classic four-wheeler.

2) Toundra Panthere

This is a two-door sports coupe that is probably going to become the go-to car for racers in GTA Online the moment it's released. More importantly, it is based on Alpine A110 2017, so players who like sports automobiles with futuristic features should definitely get the Toundra Panthere when it comes out.

This DLC has been great for gamers who like to race; the 800R and Entity MT have surely increased their options. And when the Toundra Panthere comes out, the update will see another amazing vehicle.

3) Ocelot Virtue

This is a supercar that also works with Imani Tech, making it one of the most anticipated releases currently in the DLC. Such vehicles are getting rave reviews as they provide missile lock jammers, armor plating, and can be remote control units.

This, combined with Ocelot Virtue being a hypercar, has created insane hype around its official release in Los Santos Drug Wars. The design inspiration for this car is the Lotus Evija. This gives the Ocelot Virtue an aesthetic that makes the automobile seem like it belongs in a sci-fi movie. So, for players who really want to attract people's attention with their car, this is the perfect option.

4) Karin Hotring Everon

This is going to be one of the strangest inclusions in the game as it is a combination between a truck and a racecar. For anyone looking to challenge design norms and use a unique vehicle that will make others either happy or angry when they see it, this is the best automobile for that.

Furthermore, this car is clearly based on the 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro NASCAR. Anyone who wants to keep up with the latest trends and desires to stand out among other GTA Online drivers should go for the Karin Hotring Everon when it's available.

5) Weeny Issi Rally

The Weeny Issi Rally is a new rally car that will be introduced in the game. Even though its size is pretty small, it offers quite a punch and has a distinct personality. The main design for this car is the real-life Mini John Cooper Works WRC, which is customized to be a rally machine.

The Weeny Issi Rally will probably be a great four-door vehicle and will be heavily used by crews during missions that require more than one player. So gamers who are into grinding with friends should definitely look forward to this car.

