While GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC has introduced several new vehicles, the Overflod Entity MT is unequivocally its biggest disappointment. Sports car enthusiasts should take a look at this vehicle.

The Entity MT takes heavy inspiration from the real-world Koenigsegg Jesko. Players are expecting a super fast car in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. However, what they get is a very difficult vehicle to drive.

The Entity MT is arguably the flashiest vehicle in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, but several factors hold it back. It doesn't help that players have to be willing to spend a lot of money in the first place.

A brief review of Overflod Entity MT in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC

Price (where to buy, how much it costs)

The Entity MT is available for purchase at the Legendary Motorsport website. It will cost the player $2,355,000. However, this is without taking any modifications into account. Players will likely be spending a lot more, whether it's a shiny paint job or a performance-enhancing upgrade.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X players have exclusive access to Hao's Special Works in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. They can get the HSW conversion by driving into the LS Car Meet at Cypress Hills. Hao will upgrade the Entity MT for only $850,000.

At minimum, players will have to pay $3,205,000 if they want the Entity MT with the HSW conversion. Further upgrades will put them in the $3,300,000 - $3,500,000 range, depending on what they get in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. The Entity MT is not suitable for players lacking in funds.

Performance (top speed, acceleration, handling)

According to Broughy1322, the base top speed is 131.25 miles per hour, which already makes it a fast sports car. However, it gets even crazier with the HSW conversion, since it can now break speed records at 150.50 miles per hour. It's only behind the Benefactor Stirling GT as the fastest car in the game.

Unfortunately, handling leaves much to be desired, especially if players drive at full throttle. The Entity MT will take a moment before it adjusts to a sharp turn. It also doesn't perform well on bumpy roads.

Flat surfaces and straight lines won't be an issue in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. Of course, players won't always be driving under these ideal conditions. More often than not, the Entity MT will crash into something because it can't handle all that speed.

Final verdict

Players should definitely avoid the Entity MT if they know what's good for them. It's easily the biggest disappointment in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

Despite its ridiculously fast speed, poor handling and lack of stability bring it down a notch. Players cannot realize the full potential of this vehicle because its strength is also a weakness. There's no way players can go that fast without missing a turn or colliding with another car.

One shouldn't waste over $3,000,000 on the Entity MT just because it looks cool. Its performance is a complete letdown for such an expensive vehicle. Players are much better off saving their money in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

