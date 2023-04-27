Rockstar introduces new Hard Mode rewards for GTA Online Last Dose missions

Rockstar Games has introduced a new Hard Mode difficulty option for the Last Dose missions in GTA Online. This new feature allows gamers to unlock special limited-time rewards by playing it. Throughout May 17, 2023, they can complete some Last Dose missions in this new difficulty setting to claim the prizes. Only four rewards are tied to this limited-time event, giving everyone enough time to collect them all.

On a related note, all Last Dose missions give gamers 50% extra cash and RP from April 27 to May 17, 2023.

New GTA Online Last Dose Hard Mode event kickstarts today

The latest GTA Online weekly update added a new Hard Mode event for the Last Dose missions. Here is a list of rewards that players can earn throughout May 17, 2023, along with the conditions to be met for each one respectively:

Pink and Lime SC Coin Wraps – Complete “Last Dose 1 - This is an Intervention” on the Hard Mode difficulty

Complete “Last Dose 1 - This is an Intervention” on the Hard Mode difficulty Classic DS Tiger Embroidered Designer Jeans – Complete “Last Dose 2 - Unusual Suspects” on Hard Mode setting

Complete “Last Dose 2 - Unusual Suspects” on Hard Mode setting Black VDG Cardigan and Black VDG Wide Designer Jeans – Complete “Last Dose 4 - Checking In” on Hard without dying

Complete “Last Dose 4 - Checking In” on Hard without dying A finish for Micro SMG weapon – Complete all five of the Last Dose missions on Hard difficulty.

What else can GTA Online players get this week by playing the game?

Apart from the 1.5x bonuses on GTA Online Last Dose missions, players can earn double the rewards by playing the classic Acquire Targets missions for the next seven days. These are a special series of three “fight training team versus” missions that can be played with up to 16 players. The objectives are simple: collect and hold the flag for 20 seconds.

Players can also claim good discounts on select vehicles this week:

35% off

Karin Armored Kuruma

25% off

Declasse Tulip M-100

Överflöd Entity MT

The previously leaked Wraps Glasses are also available to purchase as a new accessory item in the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC drip feed content. The Ocelot Lynx is now also available as the GTA Online podium vehicle, whereas the Överflöd Entity XF supercar can be won as Prize Ride of the week.

Apart from that, vehicle price changes have also been implemented as of today, officially making the Oppressor Mk II one of the most expensive vehicles in the game.

