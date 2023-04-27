GTA Online weekly update for April 27-May 3, 2023, released

The brand new GTA Online weekly update was released today, re-adding one of the most popular drip feed vehicles and various bonuses throughout the week. The Last Dose Hard Mode event kickstarted today, allowing players to earn 50% more cash and RP and unlock rare rewards. The Weeny Issi Rally returned as well as a limited-time vehicle as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.
Both long-time fans and newcomers can participate in the classic Acquire Targets missions and earn double bonuses throughout the week. A new set of showroom cars are also available, including some of the fan-favorite vehicles this time, such as Karin Armored Kuruma (35% off). There’s so much to do in GTA Online this week, and this article will share everything gamers must know about the latest weekly update.
New GTA Online weekly update event is currently live, shifting the focus back to Last Dose missions (April 27 to May 3)
Returning vehicle
- Weeny Issi Rally
New content
- Last Dose Hard Mode Event
2x Cash and RP
- Acquire Targets
1.5x Cash and RP
- The Last Dose missions
The new GTA Online update allows players to get unique limited-time rewards by playing the Last Dose missions on Hard difficulty before May 17, 2023.
Latest batch of showroom cars is available from today (April 27 to May 3)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom
- Declasse Tulip M-100
- Karin Armoured Kuruma
- Weeny Issi Rally
- Enus Stafford
- Invetero Coquette D10
Luxury Autos Showroom
- Överflöd Entity MT
- Överflöd Entity XXR
Podium Vehicle
- Ocelot Lynx
Prize Ride
- Överflod Entity XF
Premium Test Ride (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)
- Declasse Vigero ZX HSW
Latest Test Track Vehicles
- Dinka Kanjo SJ
- Declasse Tulip
- Vapid Peyote Gasser
GTA Online’s Weeny Issi Rally can also be purchased directly from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website through May 4, 2023.
New discounts and other rewards available this week (April 27 to May 3)
New accessory
- Wraps Glasses
35% off
- Karin Kuruma (Armoured) - $453,863 - $341,250
30% off
- Eclipse Blvd. Multi-Floor 50-car garage - $1,918,000
25% off
- Överflöd Entity MT - $1,766,250
- Declasse Tulip M-100 - $1,243,500
Last Dose Hard Mode Rewards:
- Classic DS Tiger Embroidered Designer Jeans
- Finish for the Micro SMG
- Black VDG Cardigan and Black VDG Wide Designer Jeans
- Pink and Lime SC Coin Wraps
Players should note that GTA Online price changes have also been implemented from today onwards.
