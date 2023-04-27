GTA Online weekly update for April 27-May 3, 2023, released

The brand new GTA Online weekly update was released today, re-adding one of the most popular drip feed vehicles and various bonuses throughout the week. The Last Dose Hard Mode event kickstarted today, allowing players to earn 50% more cash and RP and unlock rare rewards. The Weeny Issi Rally returned as well as a limited-time vehicle as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

Both long-time fans and newcomers can participate in the classic Acquire Targets missions and earn double bonuses throughout the week. A new set of showroom cars are also available, including some of the fan-favorite vehicles this time, such as Karin Armored Kuruma (35% off). There’s so much to do in GTA Online this week, and this article will share everything gamers must know about the latest weekly update.

New GTA Online weekly update event is currently live, shifting the focus back to Last Dose missions (April 27 to May 3)

Issi Rally ($1,835,000) is now available until May 4



Last Dose Missions - Hard Mode Event active.



New Wraps Glasses available.



2x GTA$ & RP

- Acquire Targets Versus Missions



1.5x GTA$ & RP

- Last Dose Missions

Returning vehicle

Weeny Issi Rally

New content

Last Dose Hard Mode Event

2x Cash and RP

Acquire Targets

1.5x Cash and RP

The Last Dose missions

The new GTA Online update allows players to get unique limited-time rewards by playing the Last Dose missions on Hard difficulty before May 17, 2023.

Latest batch of showroom cars is available from today (April 27 to May 3)

Prize Ride - Entity XF (Top 3 in Street Race Series, 3 days in row)

Luxury Autos - Entity XXR, Entity MT

Simeon Showroom - Tulip M-100, Stafford, Armored Kuruma, Coquette D10, Issi Rally

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

Declasse Tulip M-100

Karin Armoured Kuruma

Weeny Issi Rally

Enus Stafford

Invetero Coquette D10

Luxury Autos Showroom

Överflöd Entity MT

Överflöd Entity XXR

Podium Vehicle

Ocelot Lynx

Prize Ride

Överflod Entity XF

Premium Test Ride (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)

Declasse Vigero ZX HSW

Latest Test Track Vehicles

Dinka Kanjo SJ

Declasse Tulip

Vapid Peyote Gasser

GTA Online’s Weeny Issi Rally can also be purchased directly from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website through May 4, 2023.

New discounts and other rewards available this week (April 27 to May 3)

30% Off

- Eclipse Boulevard Multi-Floor Garage ($1,918,000)



35% Off

- Armored Kuruma ($453,863 - $341,250)



25% Off

- Entity MT ($1,766,250)

- Tulip M-100 ($1,243,500)

#GTAOnline Discounts30% Off- Eclipse Boulevard Multi-Floor Garage ($1,918,000)35% Off- Armored Kuruma ($453,863 - $341,250)25% Off- Entity MT ($1,766,250)- Tulip M-100 ($1,243,500) Discounts💲30% Off- Eclipse Boulevard Multi-Floor Garage ($1,918,000)💲35% Off- Armored Kuruma ($453,863 - $341,250)💲25% Off- Entity MT ($1,766,250)- Tulip M-100 ($1,243,500)#GTAOnline

New accessory

Wraps Glasses

35% off

Karin Kuruma (Armoured) - $453,863 - $341,250

30% off

Eclipse Blvd. Multi-Floor 50-car garage - $1,918,000

25% off

Överflöd Entity MT - $1,766,250

Declasse Tulip M-100 - $1,243,500

Last Dose Hard Mode Rewards:

Classic DS Tiger Embroidered Designer Jeans

Finish for the Micro SMG

Black VDG Cardigan and Black VDG Wide Designer Jeans

Pink and Lime SC Coin Wraps

Players should note that GTA Online price changes have also been implemented from today onwards.

