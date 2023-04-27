Weeny Issi Rally returns to GTA Online with latest update (April 27, 2023)

GTA Online’s new weekly update was finally released today, and it looks like Rockstar Games has finally listened to gamers by bringing the Weeny Issi Rally back to the game. Through May 4, 2023, you can buy the vehicle from Southern San Andreas Super Autos as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC drip feed. The 4-door SUV was last seen in January 2023 as a limited-time car.

To store the car, you can even purchase the Eclipse Boulv. 50-car garage at a staggering 30% discount throughout the week.

How to buy the Weeny Issi Rally in GTA Online

Today’s (April 27, 2023) latest GTA Online weekly update has readded the Weeny Issi Rally as a limited-time vehicle once again. Until May 4, 2023, you can visit the Southern San Andreas Super Autos in-game website and buy the SUV for a price of $1,835,000.

Here’s how to get the Weeny Issi Rally:

Open the internet from an in-game smartphone. Open to the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website. Find the Weeny Issi Rally and click on it. Choose a color and select Order. Select the garage where you want to save it.

What makes Weeny Issi Rally special in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update?

The Weeny Issi Rally is a rally-oriented SUV that has drawn design inspiration from the real-life Mini John Cooper Works WRC (Mini Countryman rally variant). It is basically a modern derivation of both the Issi Sport and the classic Issi, as evident by the same compact profile.

On the performance front, the SUV is powered by a lively V8 engine with a 7-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. Based on the testing done by reputed data analyst Broughy1322, the vehicle can reach a decent top speed of 116.75 mph (187.89 km/h). However, if you modify it with HSW Performance Upgrades, it can even touch 138.25 mph (222.49 km/h), which is very impressive for an SUV.

Broughy1322's testing also revealed that it did a laptime of 1:09.219, making it one of the best cars in GTA Online in the same vehicle class. The added HSW eligibility really makes a difference for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S users, who can truly feel the power of the upgraded car.

While the vehicle was originally expected to come back as a permanent edition this time, Rockstar is still pushing for the limited-time event. It is very much possible that the developer is just testing the waters with this for the upcoming GTA 6.

