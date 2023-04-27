GTA Online Podium and Prize Cars revealed (April 27 to May 3, 2023)

The new Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online Diamond Casino and Resort Podium vehicle has been revealed. Along with that, a new Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride has also been made available. Both cars are up for grabs this event week that runs through May 3, 2023. These rides are quite pricey on regular days. However, players now have the opportunity to claim them for free.

In recent weeks, details of the new GTA Online event weeks have been made available ahead of Rockstar Games' official announcement. This gives players some extra time to grind and win everything on offer.

Ocelot Lynx revealed as this week's GTA Online Diamond Casino and Resort Podium Vehicle (April 27 - May 3, 2023)

The GTA Online Sports Car, Ocelot Lynx, has been revealed as this week's Diamond Casino and Resort Podium vehicle. It is a highly customizable sports car that can hit a top speed of 121.50 mph or 195.53 km/h.

Players must spin the Diamond Casino and Resort's Lucky Wheel to win it. The wheel can only be spun once every 24 hours with a one in twenty chance of winning the podium vehicle.

On regular days, the Ocelot Lynx, inspired by the Jaguar F-Type, costs $1,735,000 on the Legendary Motorsport website. Luckily, it is available for free this entire week.

Overflod Entity XF is this week's LS Car Meet Prize Ride

Through May 3, 2023, players can get the Overflod Entity XF supercar for free via the LS Car Meet. Outside of the GTA Online event week, the vehicle is available on the Legendary Motorsport website for $795,000. It boasts a bullet-proof rear end and can reach a top speed of 121.50 mph or 195.53 km/h.

To win this LS Car Meet Prize Ride, players must finish in the top three of the Street Race Series for three real-life days in a row.

Rockstar Games has also applied bonuses to several other missions and challenges. For instance, players can earn double the regular money and RP by completing Acquire Target missions and 1.5x the payout for finishing all Last Dose missions this week. Additionally, the Weeny Issi Rally is available until May 4, 2023.

