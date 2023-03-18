GTA Online The Last Dose review: A disappointing update that feels outdated

GTA Online's The Last Dose update is a continuation of Los Santos Drug Wars. Unfortunately, it doesn't do much other than give a storyline conclusion to an already unremarkable plot. All of Los Santos Drug Wars can be divided into the following:

Acid Lab Business

Missions that most players will likely only do once

Several limited-time-only cars and events

A few new weapons and vehicles

Some nice side activities like Street Dealers, Stash Houses, and G's Cache

The Last Dose part of the update didn't add anything substantial apart from more missions and another limited-time event that gives players clothes to do it.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Reviewing GTA Online's The Last Dose update: More of the same

Dr. Isiah Friedlander wasn't somebody that most GTA Online players cared to see again (Image via Rockstar Games)

The bulk of The Last Dose update in GTA Online revolves around the following missions:

This is an Intervention

Unusual Suspects

FriedMind

Checking In

BDKD

Content-wise, most of these missions are nothing special. One tends to go to one location, handle a bunch of enemies in huge quantities, and go to another destination. Checking In is the exception here since it's much goofier and more colorful than what players usually do in GTA Online.

The colorful trips are interesting, yet aren't a big factor in this DLC expansion (Image via Rockstar Games)

One disappointing aspect about missions being the main addition to a new update is that players only need to complete them once to enjoy the content. There isn't a need to replay them, especially since the pay isn't that good on subsequent completions.

Rockstar Games will introduce Hard Mode for The Last Dose missions in a future update, yet players will still be doing the same tasks. The only difference is that the content will be more challenging, which is okay, but skilled players can still beat everything on their first go.

Hence, Hard Mode would only add a little bit of extra life to the otherwise filler content.

Nothing much past the missions

Nothing major was added in it (Image via Rockstar Games)

Comparing The Last Dose update to the beginning of the Los Santos Drug Wars patch is a bit disappointing. The former is essentially something that players can complete in an hour, which made waiting several months for it rather uneventful.

A free Ocelot Virtue is cool, especially for those who don't own any Imani Tech vehicles yet. Sadly, there isn't much else to note. The Willard Eudora is yet another limited-time-only car that primarily serves as eye candy.

The new event is uninspiring (Image via Rockstar Games)

Apart from the standard weekly update content, the only other noteworthy addition is The Last Dose event. This feature is essentially another limited-time motivation to make players do the new missions for some minor free clothes.

There isn't anything ground-breaking in the new update, which is why some GTA Online players have been disappointed with how outdated The Last Dose feels. It's by no means a terrible update, but there isn't much to do in conclusion to the Los Santos Drug Wars

