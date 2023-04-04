What’s left for GTA Online drip-feed content in Los Santos Drug Wars: The Last Dose update?

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC still has some content left that will be added via drip feed. Rockstar Games recently released The Last Dose update for the title, adding new drip-fed vehicles, missions, and rewards as part of weekly updates. Whether it’s the new Ocelot Virtue or the limited-time First Dose Hard Mode event, everyone's got something to enjoy.

Despite being a smaller DLC compared to the previous The Criminal Enterprises update, there are still a handful of things left in the Los Santos Drug Wars. This article will share everything coming to GTA Online after The Last Dose update.

GTA Online only has a few things left to be added after The Last Dose update

What’s left to come in the coming weeks or months?

According to a report by reliable insider Gaming Detective on March 23, 2023, there are still three things pending to be released as part of GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, including:

1) Last Dose Hard Mode event

This will probably be similar to the previously available First Dose Hard Mode event in which players earned unique rewards by playing the missions on Hard difficulty.

2) Merryweather Convoy random event

This random event will allow gamers to find a Merryweather Convoy in the free roam mode and deliver it to their bunker for supplies or the designated Ammu-Nation stores for rewards.

3) Karin Boor drip-feed car

It is an upcoming 2-door civilian coupe utility vehicle that closely resembles the second generation Subaru BRAT.

All of these things are highly anticipated, but it looks like Rockstar has planned to stretch the update until April or May before it eventually releases a summer DLC in 2023. Players should also note that many of the limited-time GTA Online cars are also expected to be made purchasable again, including:

Annis 300R

Willard Eudora

Karin Hotring Everon

Weeny Issi Rally

Toundra Panthere

More about the upcoming Karin Boor car in GTA Online

The Karin Boor is a 2-door off-road coupe with a classic design of the Subaru BRAT (second gen) and some cues taken from the Toyota Cresta and the Hilux. Players who have driven the Warrener HKR and the Picador will find it very similar, with the following main characteristics:

High-level black front bumper

Rectangular front indicators

A mesh grille with two horizontal dividers

A Karin lettering on the grille

Three headlamps on each side

Karin's lettering on front fenders

Small-sized comparison

Black plastic bedliner on the load-bed

Raised height on the rear-end

Wide tailgate bearing a black handle

Exhaust tube with the muffler on the passenger side

According to the in-game files, the Karin Boor can reach a top speed of 92.58 mph (149.00 km/h). However, the actual performance may vary.

Players can try GTA Online money glitches while they wait for Rockstar to release the remaining drip-feed content soon.

